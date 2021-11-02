Fan introduces himself and accuses Luiz Adriano of causing invasion

One of the Grêmio fans involved in the invasion of the Arena’s lawn and in the acts of vandalism that followed the game against Palmeiras, yesterday (31), in Porto Alegre, presented himself to the Public Ministry and is answering for his actions. The fan said that what motivated the action of the fans was a provocation by striker Luiz Adriano.

“A fan presented himself spontaneously and is responding for the invasion. An alternative measure to the process. He will be away from football stadiums for three months, presenting himself to police stations as a preventive measure,” said Marcos Aurélio Xavier, responsible for the Fans’ Court, The Radio Gaucho.

If the fan does not comply with the order, he will pay a fine. The reason for the invasion, according to him, was a provocation made by Luiz Adriano, who was inside the field.

“His version is that it was provoked by one of the athletes from Palmeiras. This is being investigated. We tried to hold an audience just yesterday with Luiz Adriano, but he had already retired from the stadium. Let’s listen to the player and check that out,” he said. Xavier.

According to the fan’s version, the striker would have called fans “into the fight” in the moments that followed the match, which ended 3-1 for Palmeiras.

Luiz Adriano is from Rio Grande do Sul and has a history linked to Internacional. Scorer of one of Colorado’s goals in the 2006 Club World Cup, in the semifinal, every athlete’s family has a relationship with the club. His father, for example, Adriano Luiz, is known among Colorados and the author of a very famous meme in which he mentions Grêmio. Such a story was told by UOL Sport last year.

The competent bodies are investigating the actions of Grêmio fans after yesterday’s match. The MP will talk to clubs and security agencies in order to establish punishments. Next Wednesday, a meeting could define next Saturday’s Gre-Nal derby only with Inter fans.

Meanwhile, the STJD complies with the process of analyzing the facts for further accusation and subsequent judgment. If punished for the invasion, the Tricolor can lose field control for up to 10 games.