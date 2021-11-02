Farm 13: Bil Araújo has an anxiety crisis and is medicated

Bil Araújo told to Dynho Alves who, right after the discord game of “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, had an anxiety crisis. The ex-BBB even had medical care.

“I’ve been crying, worried, I’ve never felt that. Anxiety attack. He gave it to me in the other reality show [BBB]. The ‘BO’ with me there and here gave the same thing because I heard a stop, you know? So I went to the doctor and came back, he saw that my heart was very fast, he saw that the pressure was a little high, I don’t know. Then I came back, collapsed there in the closet. ‘God, give me courage, give me strength, for God’s sake, don’t let me weaken here,’” Bil said.

“I collapsed there, I entered the room and then [a produção] gave me a remedy for anxiety,” continued the model. “Medrado left, I’m sure it was because of that, they accessed her stop, it was eating the mind”, he added.

