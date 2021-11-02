Farm 13: Solange Gomes goes for Erasmo Viana after insults from the pawn, and needs to be held down; watch

Is this where they called for fire in the hay? The night of this Sunday (31) was agitated in “A Fazenda 13”, generating bullshit between several pedestrians. During a dynamic prepared by the production, Solange Gomes lost patience with Erasmo Viana and the two ended up having a discussion like that. The fight continued until after the game, with exchanges of barbs at headquarters.

In his turn to participate, the businessman named the ex-Banheira do Gugu as the most “poisonous” in the house. She didn’t like the teasing at all and the exchange of insults began. “I’m going to be a little brief, but I’m not going to stop being truthful and speak the things I think. Regarding the ‘poison’ I keep Sol because she exposes something from the outside, from my personal life, to bring it inside to affect me with it. I think that was a very poisonous way of you to want to use this against me. Since the beginning of the program that part of gossip, talking about others, I think it’s a bit of that poison toosnapped Erasmus.

He continued, opining that the kid should be less gossip and stop meddling in other people’s lives. “So basically this, I think the fact that you want to talk about my separation, saying that I hired I don’t know how many people out there, listening to a conversation here with Bil and you wanted to use it against me“, said the influencer. “Bil included me in the conversation“, she intervened.

Continues after Advertising

“I know, I know how you are. You arrive from the corner, you sit, you listen and such“, provoked him. The model defended herself, claiming that she is not listening to the conversations of others. “For me this is gossip, talk about other people’s lives, sorry. Column who speaks is the competent journalist who knows how to do it, but you who keep talking about the lives of famous people is gossip for me“, he fired.

The discussion heated up, with Erasmus calling his fellow prisoner “poisonous” and she rebutting him, classifying him as “asshole.” “You are an outdated old woman. Your era has passed”, he fired. “But I’m not here to go from being a girl, in a bikinishe snapped. “Neither am I, I’m showing who I am. Is that you? A dead woman, forgetting about Gugu’s bathtub, only knows how to talk about other people’s lives, does something productive“, continued the Bahian. “Nobody wants to know who Erasmus is. You’re out of it, I’ve already written a book, I’m already on the third“, claimed the model.

Erasmus: “You are an old woman and you are out of date. I’m showing who I am out there” Solange: “Nobody wants to know who you are, no.”#The farm pic.twitter.com/4vDR6HxbT4 — Haftas Arden🌪️ (GIZELLY) 🌵 (JULIETTE) (@HaftasArden) November 1, 2021

Continues after Advertising

“Shut up, let me speak. You’re an asshole, why don’t you fight with the men in the house? You’re an asshole, with men you’re a pianinho. I should have pulled you into the stall. If you hit the farm, you leave“, she pointed out. “You were afraid, you wimp. Why didn’t you pull me?“, provoked the businessman.

“Fear of what? From you? You see yourself, you’re here because you’re someone’s ex. I have history in here“, countered the model. “Ah, in Gugu’s bathtub? Going out with pagodeiro? Understand. I prefer my story“, returned Erasmus. Next, Gomes involved the influencer’s personal life in the conversation, indirectly citing his ex-wife, Gabriela Pugliesi. “When I leave here I’ll play because you broke up. This is a man who beats a woman. rude man is capable of hitting a woman“, she said.

Solange: “Shut up, asshole. With a man you are a pianinho, you asshole. I should have pulled you to the stall” Erasmus: “Loose” Solange: “Afraid of you? You’re here for someone’s ex” Solange to Erasmus: “Fuck you, you asshole. Ass, only fights with women” pic.twitter.com/wq1PI7Oraq — Haftas Arden🌪️ (GIZELLY) 🌵 (JULIETTE) (@HaftasArden) November 1, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Erasmus was shocked by the statement and snapped: “My admins can get that right there. I want to see her prove it, she’ll have to prove it in court. I never raised my hand to any woman. Now you, gossip, wait there for a prince charming to come and play you“. This was also the last straw for the girl, who threw the weight she was carrying on the ground because of the dynamics and tried to get on top of the boy, having to be held by Rico.

“IT’S HERE BECAUSE IT’S EX. You are capable of hitting a woman.” (Solange)

“You’ll have to prove it in court.” (Erasmus) #The farm pic.twitter.com/hL3bMR9jhv — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 1, 2021

“Idiot! Who am I waiting for? Go fuck yourself, you don’t know about my life. Asshole, Waiting for the prince, me? Go fuck you asshole“, shouted the model, starting up. “If she wants to come and attack me, let her come, right. You will be expelled. Lazy!“, he fired. The game between the other pawns continued, but the bullshit from Solange and Erasmus resurfaced later. Watch:

Continues after Advertising

“I didn’t need a man to get in here, my love“, reaffirmed Gomes. “Your fame is from the 90s, we are in 2020“, provoked Viana. “But this is wonderful! And you, who got old, are all wrinkled and need to get in here with a woman. Have you seen your face? He’s 37 and looks like he’s 57. Put on a moisturizer to see if your face improves. All wrinkled, looks like a passion fruit drawer“, she attacked, eliciting laughter from the businessman.

“He went to show up now, when he’s old. I don’t, I come from the 90’s with a wonderful story. You showed up now and still because of a woman. He lies about age, right? It’s too destroyed to be 37. The guy had to grow old, meet a woman, be canceled by a pandemic party to enter the ‘Farm’. And you still come to talk about me because I’m from the ‘Bathroom’?! My love, thank God, I worked with the greatest icon of Brazilian television, and I’m still there today”, concluded Solange.