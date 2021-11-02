Father Patrick comments controversy after sharing shirtless photo

Father Patrick is a real hit on social media! In your Instagram, for example, he has over 3.9 million followers and is always sharing different posts with his fans. However, recently, the religious caused controversy by posting a shirtless photo.

In season, the image of the priest quickly reverberated on the internet and ended up on several news sites. However, he was also harshly criticized by some stricter believers. Because of that, Patrick chose to delete the publication.

“I think that photo that really gave me the real dimension of how much I’m known. I had posted shirtless photos before, except it was an account with two thousand followers on Instagram. And other priests post shirtless photos, it’s not taboo.”, he said, in a conversation with journalists Fernanda Talarico and Renata Nogueira, from Splash UOL.

Father Patrick explains that he decided to delete the photo without a shirt, after getting scared by the repercussion of the image. He also remembers that some assemblies were made, putting it as if he were in a swimsuit.

“It appeared that I was in swim trunks, but I was in shorts!”, guarantees Patrick, laughing. “I decided to go out in fright. After two days the Bishop texted me because they had sent him an edited version. And, of course it was montage, I don’t have that whole body. And he said affectionately: ‘don’t post a picture without a shirt, people think it’s bad’.”, explained the famous priest.

Good-humored, Patrick Fernandes guarantees that he will only post photos of this type again, when Jesus returns to the world. “I’ll post one two hours before, because by then I can already be enraptured and I won’t need to see anything else.”, he joked.

Father Patrick’s fame

Father Patrick started going viral on social media in the middle of the year, by posting controversial videos on Youtube talking about wearing bikinis and answering if tattoos were considered a sin.

To G1, the priest commented on the fame he gained in recent months and how he has been dealing with the repercussions of its contents.

“I started recording the funniest videos at the beginning of the pandemic. We were not celebrating mass with the people, the city was in lockdown and I wanted to talk to people who were from my parish. An account of 2,000 to 3,000 people, but I was realizing that precisely these videos with a funnier nature, with a joke, had a proportion. People like what’s no good, serious things didn’t spread at the same rate as the funniest videos”, he joked. “Monday is garbage day, a day I only talk nonsense. From Tuesday onwards, we start to get more serious. We have to police ourselves because a little word out of context can offend. Today I feel much more stuck than in the beginning precisely because of the reach. I do much more with the intention of bringing lightness, of showing that faith can be associated with a light, happy life, with laughter. It’s not a heavy thing, a burden, it doesn’t attract people anymore”, he pointed out.