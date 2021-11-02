Father Patrick makes a hit with shirtless photo and reveals: ‘Send nudes’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Priest reveals that he receives nudes

The laid-back and humorous way won over Internet users. Proof of this is that Father Patrick, 34, has already accumulated nearly four million followers on Instagram alone. He, who became famous for answering questions – usually about relationships – making fun and using irony, however, says that some of the admirers go overboard. According to the priest, he receives marriage proposals and even nudes from his followers over the internet.

“There’s everything you can imagine: marriage proposals, there are nudes that people send. There are people who don’t even invite you to eat a pizza and already send nudes”, jokes the priest, in an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”. “Today, mainly, there’s a whole team behind my Instagram. So, it’s not just me who’s watching nudes, no. There’s about ten people,” he warns.

He says that what he receives most – and answers accordingly – are relationship questions. “I get the inspiration to answer questions precisely from listening to people. Nobody comes to me to tell me a good thing. Usually, it’s problems. Then the wife complains about the husband, the husband complains about the wife, everything you can imagine… I’m absorbing that and turning it into the jokes I make on Instagram”.