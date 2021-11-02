Father Patrick points out “unusual” condition for posting shirtless photo again, pulled delivery of bishop’s ear and reaction to nudes received; watch

Father Patrick Fernandes went viral on the web recently after posting a shirtless photo. Since then, a lot has changed – including its audience, which already has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram alone. In an interview with Splash, from UOL, the religious spoke about the buzz the image caused, commented on “BBB” and Juliette, and revealed how he reacts to the nudes and pick-up lines he receives.

shirtless photo

During the chat, the priest from Parauapebas (PA) assumed that he did not expect such repercussions with his shirtless photo. “I think that photo that really gave me the real dimension of how much I’m known”, he stated. According to him, it is not so uncommon for religious people to pose like that. “I had posted shirtless photos before, except it was an account with two thousand followers on Instagram. And other priests post shirtless photos, it’s not taboo”, declared.

Even so, Patrick was in shock to reactivate the notifications and come across more than 200,000 likes. “I decided to erase in fright”, he said, who defines himself as a shy person. But there were not only comments about her body, but also montages and editions of the images. “It appeared that I was in swim trunks, but I was in shorts!”, he amused, about the unusual turn of the situation.

After the post, a bishop gave him a hint that maybe it would be better to adjust the body images. “After two days, the Bishop texted me because they had sent an edited version to him. And, of course it was montage, I don’t have that whole body. And he said affectionately: ‘Don’t post a picture without a shirt, people think it’s bad’”, commented Patrick, who said sorry. What if he would make another post like that? “I only post another photo of that one if I know the day Jesus will truly return. I’ll post it a couple of hours before, because then I can be taken away and I won’t need to see anything else”, made it clear.

Nudes and teasers

With all the exposure, the priest began to receive more “daring” messages, such as sing-alongs and nudes – but he guarantees not to pay attention to that. “I always received a lot of teasers. On the day of the photos, much more, nudes, all that. Sometimes people forget that so many people have access to my Instagram, and it’s not just me who’s watching it, no”, he stated. “I always received and always faked dementia. Nude bosses usually don’t show faces. I don’t see many posts on Instagram. I don’t have time for that, there are thousands of messages, every now and then we open a message without intention and end up seeing”, he pointed out.

Patrick also gave his opinion on this “culture” of sending nudes. “For me, there are no pretty nudes. It’s hard to talk about these things. We need to see the body as something good. Our body is God’s dwelling place, we need to take care of our body and everything else. I look at people and I find people beautiful – the whole, the body. Not an isolated part of her. Nude for me is something very poor. You try to convince someone, a person, of a part of your body, which is your genital organ”, he pondered.

The religious believes that this is a sign of the brevity of relations today: “I think you need to convince the whole who you are, what you have to offer. I have this feeling that people are losing this interest, the charm, of showing a truth. It seems that things are very fleeting. What good is it for you to be interested in a completely defined man, a completely defined woman, if she has nothing to offer you? There is no charm, interest in it“.

The priest also spoke of his own relationship with the body. “I think it’s crazy to send it to anyone, sometimes I’m surprised someone is able to send a nude, guys, really. Sometimes I go to take a shower, I step in front of the mirror running, because my God, I think it’s so ugly! But I don’t know, I think it’s so weird to be nude, for God’s sake”, noted.

Is it a sin to see “BBB” or “The Farm”?

Patrick was in favor of people living and enjoying life, as long as they have responsibility, rather than considering everything to be something sinful. For him, this is also true for realities. “There are many who can say it’s a sin, but they watch, right? I don’t see it as a sin. It’s an attempt to demonize everything: everything is sin, everything is devil”, he said.

“Sometimes we forget about the real sins. People so concerned about Priscilla [Alcântara] singing secular music [que não é do gênero religioso], getting tattoos, while children are starving, war, so much bad stuff going on. Sometimes we’re like that too, focused on small things and forgetting about the human being, having more manhood with people, empathy, loving the pronext”, opined the priest. “It is very sad when a fear is imprinted on the faithful for them to believe and be afraid”, he added.

This year, Patrick followed “Big Brother Brasil” for the first time in his life, thanks to Juliette – who became one of his faithful followers. “I’ve already said how much I admired her because she transmitted this kindness, which I think is scarce in the world today. We are normalizing the evil, and the good is being something extraordinary, when it shouldn’t be. I always saw it in her. I had never watched the program until the edition it was present, but it made me want to watch it and it’s even good, it’s a laboratory with people of all kinds there, we even learn”, took on.

Social networks and rapprochement with young people

As is clear, Patrick has a mindset and language that makes him more accessible to young people, and that’s something he’s aiming for. “For me to conquer the world of young people, I needed to enter their world. If young people today listen to Zé Vaqueiro and João Gomes, I cannot say that it is a sin to listen. I listen too, I listen to these singers, even to speak their language”, explained the priest, who said that you cannot “demonize” everything. “We forget to show the cheerful face of the church, which is worth believing, to go a step further, without it taking our lives”, completed.

In addition to Zé Vaqueiro and João Gomes, apparently, the priest also likes some of Marília Mendonça’s songs, as he mentioned when talking about a flirtation he had before his days as a priest. “When I went on a retreat, I had a little girlfriend at school, and she broke up with me by message, and I was there at the meeting, at the retreat. I was so disappointed, since nothing works, I’m going to be a priest… [Dez anos depois] I felt so embarrassed when I found her, I wanted to dig a hole to bury myself. It’s not good, to be dropped. It’s a shame that at that time there was no Marília Mendonça for us to listen to, right?”, he joked.

Patrick was still candid about battling depression and the treatment he had to go through. In addition, the religious said to have absorbed lessons from the process. “Depression transformed my life and made me a more compassionate human being with the pain and suffering of others”, declared. However, he understands that despite being there to listen to the faithful, it is sometimes necessary to recommend professional help. “Father is not a therapist, he is not a psychologist. Your neighbor, your father, your brother are not psychologists. I’m very honest in saying: you need a psychologist a lot more than you need me”, he reflected.

Watch the full video below: