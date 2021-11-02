Felipão believes in the Libertadores do Palmeiras trio and warns: ‘We will win with Abel’s strategy and conviction’

Abel Ferreira will soon experience only what Luiz Felipe Scolari experienced as coach of Palmeiras: play two consecutive Copa Libertadores finals ahead of the team. The Portuguese, in fact, may have better luck than Felipão if he wins Flamengo on November 27, in Montevideo.

If it depends on the former coach from Palmeira, Abel will have another chapter of glory under the command of Alviverde in little more than one of his work in Brazil.

– We won in 99 and went to the final in 2000. Just like what we’ve won now, which is wonderful. We are going to win now with the strategy, the conviction of Abel, the whole group and even our fans from Palmeira. To the fans, I will ask them to believe in the team, in the difficulties we will have in the game. We have quality, we have a team, we have a dedicated and studious coach and, with the effort of the entire team, he will achieve this title – said Luiz Felipe Scolari in an exclusive interview with BIDS!/OUR LECTURE.

Brazilian champion in 2018, Felipão recalled Alviverde’s tenth national championship campaign, exalting the relationship he had with the club’s athletes.

– Before arriving at the club, I already had some knowledge of some athletes and as I have always done until today, I want to work as if we were a family and act like a family. I was well understood and the athletes made a magnificent locker room. Friendship, respect, acceptance, assimilation in every way and love for the club where they worked were important to win. We analyzed the championships and saw that they would all be used and everyone would contribute to the championships. And so it was. We played with a team on Sunday and in the cups we changed six or seven athletes and everyone was ready. All wanted. And I’m absolutely sure that was what led us to great games – recalled the former Palmeirense commander.

Felipão in charge of Palmeiras in the 2018 Brazilian title game (Photo: Paulo Sergio/Agencia F8)

Also important in the history of the Portuguese team, leading the Portuguese team to its first Euro Cup final, Felipão has an old relationship with Abel Ferreira. As commander, the coach was responsible for the first and only call-up of the former right-back. Therefore, he praised the work and trajectory of the current technician alviverde.

– I am extremely happy with this comparison. Abel was my athlete in the Portuguese team and has always been like that. Responsible, loves what he does, always works with determination for the club and wherever he is, he is the main defender of this environment. I like your way, I like your work and I like how you communicate – completed Felipão.

Felipão had three spells at Palmeiras. At the club, he won two Copa do Brasil (1998 and 2012), one Libertadores (1999), one Copa Mercosul (1998), one Rio-São Paulo tournament (2000) and one Brasileirão (2018).