Felipe Jonatan finds himself in a new role and becomes a key player in the Santos midfield | saints

Santos “discovered” a new midfielder in the last two games, but he was already in the squad. Left-back Felipe Jonatan found himself in the middle of Peixe, has managed to help the team led by Fábio Carille and even escaped old criticism from the fans.

In the 2-0 wins over Fluminense and 1-0 against Athletico, Felipe Jonatan was cast in midfield. The left-back was chosen by Fábio Carille to be, in theory, the closest midfielder to Santos forwards. And it worked.

With problems in the creative sector, Fábio Carille chose to remove Carlos Sánchez from the starting lineup and change Felipe Jonatan’s position. Without so many defensive obligations and more freedom, the left-back, and now midfielder, stood out.

Check out more news from Santos:

+ Guilherme Lipi accepts invitation to be football manager

+ Santos will have an ideal lineup against Palmeiras

1 of 2 Felipe Jonatan at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Felipe Jonatan at Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In the last two games, Santos played in a 3-4-3, with forward Marcos Guilherme in the left wing and Felipe Jonatan in midfield.

The new point guard gave Santos more intensity and creativity in midfield. He also managed to offer more danger with his submissions. The left-back is the third player who kicks the most on goal by Peixe’s opponents in the Brazilian Championship, with 28 attempts in 26 games.

On social networks, the fans reacted positively to the change:

Hired in 2019, Felipe Jonatan had already been used by Jorge Sampaoli in midfield, but he had never actually become the starting midfielder of the team, as now, which was chosen by Fábio Carille to be the point guard of Santos.

The new function even reduces the “margin” for criticism from the fans, who often complain about defensive problems on the left-back. As a midfielder, Felipe Jonatan doesn’t need to score so much and, if he makes a mistake, he’s farther away from his own goal.