Felipe Neto beats Whindersson Nunes and becomes the greatest youtuber in Brazil

This Monday afternoon (1st), Felipe Neto became the greatest youtuber in Brazil. With 43.2 million subscribers on the video platform, he surpassed Whindersson Nunes, and celebrated. “Being first was never the goal and never will be. I will always keep my feet on the ground and create content that makes me happy,” he said.

He added: “I love producing content on YouTube for the family. Everything else is a consequence. Of course records and rankings are good for the ego, but what I can’t do is let those numbers change who I am.”

About his critics, ranging from ordinary people to parliamentarians, he reflects: “I hope that it attracts attention and they decide to watch some videos to understand the reason for so many subscribers. Thus, haters will discover that my content is on the YouTube has nothing to do with politics and is for everyone. Who knows, like that, reduce the amount of lies posted on the networks.”

Felipe Neto shows last conversation with friend who died with Covid-19

In early October, the famous shared with his Twitter followers the last message he exchanged with his friend, Rodrigo de Azevedo, before he died. In addition to the image, the digital influencer also published a text lamenting the death of his colleague and saying that he exchanged the last words with him just before entering the ICU.

“Rodrigo lost the battle against Covid and left. I can’t believe it. I keep reading our last conversation, when he was entering the ICU… This damn virus killed one of the best people in the world,” he wrote.