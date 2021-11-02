Felipe Neto overtakes Whindersson Nunes and becomes youtuber with the most subscribers in Brazil | celebrities



Whindersson Nunes and Felipe Neto surpasses – Reproduction

Whindersson Nunes and Felipe Neto surpassesreproduction

Published 11/01/2021 19:28

Rio – This Monday, Felipe Neto overtook Whindersson Nunes and became the most followed youtuber in Brazil. The influencer reached the mark of 43.2 million subscribers on the channel, against 43.1 million for the comedian.

On Twitter, he commented on the achievement. “It’s not about passing anyone. I wish all the success in the world to all youtubers. I know that being first place is always fleeting. Today I became the 5th youtuber with the most subscribers in the world”, he celebrated.

“To think that it all started here… In Morro da Laranja, Engenho Novo. Now the street is beautiful! They paved, it’s a luxury. This was the little room where I recorded the entire first year of the channel. all day. And look where we are…”, posted youtuber on Twitter.