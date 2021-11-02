Felipe Neto passes Whindersson Nunes and is the greatest Brazilian youtuber

Felipe Neto became the biggest youtuber in Brazil this Monday afternoon (1). With 43.2 million subscribers on Google’s video platform, he surpassed Whindersson Nunes, and celebrated.

Felipe Neto’s Celebration

“Being first was never the goal and never will be. I will always keep my feet on the ground and create content that makes me happy”, he said, according to the NaTelinha website.

“I love producing content on YouTube for the family. Everything else is a consequence. Of course records and rankings are good for the ego, but what I can’t do is let these numbers change who I am.”

On his critics, ranging from ordinary people to parliamentarians, he reflects:

“I hope it attracts attention and they decide to watch some videos to understand the reason for so many subscribers. So haters will discover that my content on YouTube has nothing to do with politics and is for everyone. Who knows, this way, reduce the amount of lies posted on the networks”.

