Amidst controversies about homophobia, with the player Maurício Souza in the eye of the hurricane, Felipe Neto could not shy away from giving his “collaboration” to the theme. On Twitter, YouTuber explained how parents should teach their children about gay kissing.

– “How am I going to explain to my son if he sees two men kissing???” Thus: “Son, those two men are kissing” – he wrote, attributing simplicity to a subject that can be complex for young children.

In another publication, when sharing the news that Maurício will sue Globo, Casagrande and Felipe Andreoli, Felipe Neto called the athlete homophobic.

The controversy began after Maurício Souza posted the image of the new Superman, who assumed himself to be bisexual, kissing another man. At the time, the athlete made critical comments about the situation. Given the repercussions, sponsors pressured Minas Tênis Clube, which ended up dismissing the player.

