Felipe Prior embarrasses Patrícia Abravanel after asking for a kiss: “I’m a married woman”

Patrícia Abravanel was embarrassed by Felipe Prior during the Silvio Santos Program last Sunday (31). On the occasion, the ex-BBB asked the presenter for a kiss, who mentioned his children and his marriage to Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications in the Bolsonaro government.

Everything happened in the painting Não Erre a Letra, which received ex-BBBs and the architect fired: “May I give you a kiss?”. Clearly embarrassed, Silvio Santos’ daughter replied: “No. Call yourself! Go look for your class. I’m a married woman, Prior. Married with three children.”

Trying to fix the situation, the famous even stated that it would be just a kiss on the hand, and even so she rejected it. “Go pick coconuts,” he joked.

Patrícia Abravanel reveals a scolding by Silvio Santos

Still in the attraction, the SBT heiress confessed that the owner of the trunk had called her to point out that she made some mistakes in command, in addition, she also gave her some tips for her to do during the Three Tracks Game, one of the most traditional paintings in the Sunday.

“I’m already more excited, you know why? He called me and then he was talking about how I was. Then he kept saying that I did a lot of things wrong. He said ‘Patricia, you don’t know how to do the three clues’, he already complained Then he said that I talked a lot, did you think I talked a lot? He did,” he revealed with laughter.