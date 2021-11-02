Fiber foods: discover the benefits they bring to human health

Fibers are nutrients present only in foods of plant origin, such as fruits, grains, vegetables and oilseeds. So today, November 2nd, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will introduce you to the fiber foods for you to include in your diet and have a healthier life. Stay until the end and check it out!

Even though they are not digested, they have effects on the body and bring health benefits. Fibers can be either soluble or insoluble, and each type has a different action on the human body. So, stay until the end of this article and check out everything you need to know about fiber foods.

You will also like to know: Chard: Know the 6 reasons why you should include this vegetable in your diet

Find out what are the benefits of foods with fiber

In order to have a healthy diet, it is important to include foods rich in fiber, especially if you are on a diet. Check below everything that is necessary for you to better understand the dynamics of foods with fiber in our diet.

soluble fiber

When ingested, the soluble fiber dissolves in water and adopts a gel-like texture. They help lower blood sugar levels and control cholesterol levels. As they are not digested, they guarantee the feeling of satiety for a longer time, regulating the appetite. Therefore, fiber is allied to weight loss diets.

You will also like to know: Parsley: see what this vegetable is for and what it does for the health of the human body

insoluble fibers

Insoluble fibers do not dissolve in water. They aid in the digestion of food and make it move through the digestive system more easily, aiding in bowel regulation. Well, they are found in breads and whole grains like rice and wheat, legumes, vegetables and vegetable stalks. Good examples are carrots, celery, broccoli and tomatoes. The more natural and less processed a food is, the higher its fiber content.

That’s why it’s important to consume organic foods whenever possible. So, we recommend that you start consuming the fiber foods so that your health soars. But even better if you are on a diet so you can include them and spare your body from bad problems.

You will also like to know: What to plant on the waning moon? See which are the best vegetables to grow this season that require little care