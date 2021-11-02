FIFA announces sanctions on national teams and Brazil is warned for delay in Chile – 11/01/2021

FIFA published today (1st) a document revealing fines and sanctions with games behind closed doors for around fifty federations, due to incidents during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including the Brazilian team, which received a warning notice of the world football entity.

The warning for the Brazilian team was given due to a delay, without specifying how long, in the victory over Chile by 1-0, at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium, on September 2, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. warning, no punishments have been applied.

According to the published list, these sanctions are a response to various incidents, including field invasion, projectile throwing, discriminatory behavior, but also non-compliance with health rules practiced by the national teams.

Although Brazil only received one warning, Chile, which played host to the game, was fined 45 thousand Swiss francs, the equivalent of 280 thousand reais at the current price for discriminatory behavior by fans, team misconduct and throwing objects inside of the field, in addition to displaying a banner with a political message by the fans.

FIFA asserts that the Disciplinary Committee made decisions based on the specific circumstances of each case and that some decisions may be subject to appeal. “This document is provided as information for the media. Only the decision communicated to the interested parties will be considered a valid legal document”, he informed.

O UOL contacted the Brazilian national team’s advisors to find out if, even without punishment, the organization will appeal the notice applied, but has not received any feedback until the end of this matter. In case of return, the text will be updated.