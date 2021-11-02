Fight for space in ‘Brazilian Disney’ pits Hopi Hari against Beto Carrero and Playcenter – 11/01/2021 – Mercado

It was to be an assembly that would mark a new stage in the history of the Hopi Hari theme park, which has been under bankruptcy protection for five years. This Wednesday (3), the current management of the park (the second since the company went into recovery) would present to creditors the fourth version of the company’s repossession plan, after discussing the details with the main creditor, BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

As informed to the sheet the president of Hopi Hari, Alexandre Rodrigues, the state bank is the majority holder of the park’s R$ 500 million debt, responsible for 90% of the total. At the meeting, the financing line of US$ 500 million (R$ 2.8 billion) obtained by the current administration of the park from the American bank Whitehall & Company, announced by the company on the 31st, would be presented.

But the event was canceled this Monday (1st) by judge Fábio Marcelo Holanda, from the 1st Court of Foro de Vinhedo. According to Rodrigues, due to the fact that the co-manager Manchester Consultoria, which assists the judge in the process, has demanded accounting documents from the park’s former administration. Valor Econômico reports that the request sought to meet one of the creditors, Prevhab, which would contest the announcement of the agreement made with Whitehall, since it was not included in the judicial recovery plan.

The judge gave a new deadline of 30 days for the data to be presented.

The agreement with Whitehall was a “letter up its sleeve” that the management of Hopi Hari was keeping to officially present to creditors at the meeting, but it was run over by the hostile takeover bid made on Saturday (30) by competitors — led by Beto Carrero parks and Playcenter, which also involves the Wet’n Wild water park, the Senpar real estate group, RTSC Participações and KR Capital.

“This proposal by competitors is completely out of place, because the Court has already determined that those who are not part of the creditor group cannot make a proposal to buy a company that is under judicial reorganization,” said Rodrigues. “This proposal could only be made if the company went bankrupt.”

The problem is that Prevhab — Closed Supplementary Pension Entity (EFPC) aimed at administering pension plans for workers of the same company or association — would also have joined the group of rivals from Hopi Hari who are trying to buy the company, showing that the world of amusement parks is no joke.

THE sheet he tried to contact Beto Carrero, based in Penha (SC), but he didn’t get a return until the publication of this article. It was not possible to contact Prevhab, which is headquartered in Rio.

Behind this dispute is the plan of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to transform the region that includes Vinhedo (headquarters of Hopi Hari), Itupeva, Jundiaí and Louveira, about 75 km from the capital of São Paulo, into a tourist district —a region that arouses cultural, historical, environmental and economic interest, has a seafront or leisure complexes and theme parks. The announcement of the tourist district of Serra Azul will be made on the next 30th.

The place, which covers 41 square kilometers, has the potential to be a “Brazilian Disney”: in addition to Hopi Hari, it has attractions such as the Wet’n Wild park, the Quality resort, the SerrAzul shopping mall and the Premium Outlet.

According to Rodrigues, Prevhab only heard the competitors’ proposal, but did not join them. “This bid by competitors came only to mess up the creditors’ meeting,” he says. “I don’t believe they intend to buy Hopi Hari.”

According to the executive, Beto Carrero has been losing tourists to the São Paulo park, located in a region that tends to appreciate even more after becoming a tourist district. Playcenter is in São Paulo.

Rodrigues’ plan was that the R$ 2.8 billion capital obtained from Whitehall would help the current administration comply with the judicial reorganization plan, scheduled for 20 years, and give the company greater peace of mind to promote the expansion and development of Business.

With a capacity for 26 thousand people, Hopi Hari is operating at 60% of its capacity. “We are receiving 15,000 tourists a day, between Friday and Sunday, in addition to holidays, our movement is strong”, says Rodrigues. The park has 700 employees and part of the old labor debts has already started to be paid, according to him.

After being closed for three months this year, Hopi Hari should close the year with sales of R$ 100 million, says the executive.