Fiocruz and Rio City Hall begin study for booster dose against Covid in adults; see how to volunteer | Rio de Janeiro

Fiocruz, the Municipal Health Department of Rio and Instituto D’Or started a study to assess the need to apply one more dose against Covid-19 in all adults. Registration is open (see conditions below) .

As the city of Rio will vaccinate seniors up to 60 years of age, the research will focus on people from 18 to 59 years old. In total, 9,000 people should participate in the experiment, which has already been carried out on the island of Paquetá and also on the Complexo da Maré.

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Maré, in Rio de Janeiro

To be a volunteer, you must be over 18 years old, live in the city of Rio de Janeiro and have completed the vaccination schedule (second dose of any vaccine – Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer) for at least six months.

Anyone who wants to participate can register on the Fiocruz website, where there is a consent form that must be signed before.

“The objective is to evaluate the different combinations of vaccine for this booster dose. These people will be followed for 60 days, to check for adverse reactions,” said the infectious disease specialist. José Servino, of the Scientific Committee of Fiocruz. According to him, there will be 3,000 volunteers for each of the available vaccines.

“We have a lot of evidence that it is possible, it is likely, that we will need new doses. The most important thing is for us to assess the difference between these combinations. We will offer the booster with the vaccines that are more available in the At the moment, AstraZeneca and Pfizer,” he explained.

Who not can participate in the study

Individuals who present contraindications to AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, such as severe allergy;

Patients with uncontrolled chronic diseases;

Immunosuppressed (people who, due to medication or illness, have low immunity)

Who used blood products in the last 6 months;

Who used two different vaccines in the primary regimen against Covid;

Who received a greater number of doses than established for the primary regimen.

For female participants:

being pregnant or in the puerperium (up to 45 days after delivery).

What to bring on the first visit

ID document with photo;

Proof of vaccination.

How research will be done

RJ receives more than 750,000 doses of vaccine against Covid, in an archive photo from July 2021

During this time, the volunteer will receive three visits, with the first evaluation by face-to-face visit (v1) and subsequent evaluations (v2 and v3) by virtual or face-to-face (30 days and 60 days after vaccination). The first results will already start to be seen in these first 60 days.

The two vaccines used will be Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The booster dose will be applied in a heterologous and homologous way, that is, it can be a different vaccine from the first two that the volunteer took (two from Pfizer and booster from AstraZeneca and vice versa) or it can be the same (two from Pfizer and reinforcement from Pfizer / two from AstraZeneca and reinforcement from AstraZeneca).

However, everything will be done blindly. O Volunteer will only know which vaccine he received on the third visit. It will be chosen at random by a computer program.

Of the 9,000 volunteers, around 3,000 will be invited to participate in an immunogenicity substudy. The aim is to assess the production of antibodies and whether they were infected by the virus. The invitation will be made on the first visit.

These people will be monitored for one year, with four face-to-face visits with blood collection (on the day of vaccination, 1, 6 and 12 months after vaccination) and 1 virtual or face-to-face visit 60 days after vaccination.

And if there is any adverse event after vaccination, the volunteer may receive an unscheduled visit.

The forecast is that the first preliminary results will be collected at the beginning of next year.

This will be the third study on topics related to the effectiveness of the vaccine carried out in the city of Rio in partnership with Fiocruz.

The first one started at island of paqueta. In it, all residents over 18 years of age were immunized with AstraZeneca and the first preliminary results indicate that 99% produced antibodies after vaccination.

