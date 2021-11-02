Five tips to get away from the ‘gotchas’ on Black Friday – Economy

Consumers must be aware to escape the traps of Black Friday (photo: Pixabay)

In times of crisis, saving is crucial to keeping the household budget balanced. However, November is the month awaited by many consumers, due to Black Friday, which promises discounts and offers on various products.

A study done by



Cielo Expanded Retail Index



(ICVA) shows that, in the 2020 edition of the event, e-commerce sales grew by 21%, driven by the pandemic.

Rodrigo Garcia Executive Director of Petina Solues em Negcios Digitais, a startup that analyzes the performance of national and international marketplaces. He believes that in this year’s edition of Black Friday, the trend of online shopping is likely to continue.

“The market had a very strong strengthening in e-commerce, due to new consumers who entered due to the pandemic and the closing of stores. The trend is for this to be the best Black Friday we’ve ever had in Brazil for e-commerce.”

But people need to be careful not to fall into ‘pranks’ by companies and end up “changing a pig for a hare” when investing in the promotions advertised in the market.

“The main thing is to plan to avoid compromising the budget and also to be suspicious of possible promotions, as many of them are just frauds to deceive the consumer”, warns Garcia.

Technology for greater security



The expert recalls that the date is known as “black fraud” because, mainly, stores that tend to double the price of products days before the event, to say that they will sell for half the price. Garcia explains that large sales platforms have been fighting this practice with the use of technology.

“There are several mechanisms to prevent the seller from acting like a mf, increasing the price before it drops on the day before, giving the false impression of a discount. Mercado Livre, for example, has a lock capable of leaving the product that had a price increase 30 days before Black Friday ineligible to enter the campaign. So, if the company intends to deceive the customer, it will lose at least a month of sales. On the website itself, there is no such limit and the seller can place whatever price they want”, says the director.

According to him, this mechanism appeared in 2019, after notification of some sites by Procon. In addition, the consumer protection agency also monitors the products 90 days before the event and has fined stores that try to deceive the public with fraudulent campaigns.

The expert also listed five tips for consumers to avoid these misleading promotions and be successful in shopping during Black Friday.



Check out:



1 – Do price monitoring



Before buying on Black Friday, the consumer needs to do a thorough research of the value of the desired product. Garcia emphasizes that this monitoring must be done in advance and well before the promotion, to ensure that the merchandise is actually on offer.

“The first step is price monitoring. Do not leave to see promotions at the last minute. If you see any irregularity, such as an excessive increase and then an illusory price cut, report it to Procon. There are websites that also do this monitoring to certify the prices. stores that use real promotions, like the case of Reclame Aqui. It’s a good source of consultation.”

The specialist also recalls that there are already tools to help consumers in monitoring prices. “Today there are websites that show charts with price history in the last 30 days.”

2 – Check if the trusted brand



Another important tip is to check whether the brand of the store chosen or researched by the customer for purchase has a good reputation in the market, both on consumer protection websites and in the comments made by other consumers. Garcia points out that it is also necessary to be wary of products with very low prices on the internet pages, as this could mean an attempted scam.

According to him, the marketplace tends to provide more security to buyers because the chance of possible fraud or even data theft is more remote due to the reliability of these platforms. “The person needs to be very careful when entering online data and personal information. In many cases, the low value to attract the victim to a scam,” he warns.

3 – See if it is possible to cancel the purchase



Evaluating ways to cancel purchases with online stores is another way to protect yourself against a deceptive campaign on Black Friday. The expert explains that all sites have cancellation policies. “There are different spaces that vary depending on the site, but everyone must have the possibility of cancellation.”

This type of withdrawal of products purchased over the internet is guaranteed by the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), which guarantees a period of seven days in case of regret or for financial reasons or because the product does not meet the conditions offered.

Garcia points out that some marketplaces, for example, have a period of up to 30 days to make the return. “The establishment has the obligation to guarantee this right. If the withdrawal is not guaranteed, it is in disagreement with the law and it is possible to report it to the competent consumer protection bodies. It is good to remember that the product must be in the original packaging and cannot have any signs of use if the customer is to return only by withdrawal and not by default.”

4 – Pay attention to delivery times



Another item that deserves special attention from the consumer regarding compliance with delivery deadlines by companies.

“This is a determination of the platform. The retailer who sells within the marketplace has to comply with certain rules. Dispatch within 24 hours is a requirement of virtually all of them, except for a product in the furniture segment, which may have a longer term. If the company does not meet this deadline, the products do not appear in the survey. So, companies need to meet the deadline to have a good ranking of their products within the sales channels.”

Furthermore, if this deadline is not met, the consumer can cancel the purchase and the company will be punished within the platform.

5 – Check out the best selling products



The specialist advises consumers to check the list of best-selling products in the last edition of Black Friday. The initiative’s objective is to check whether these items actually had good promotions, through the large volume of sales.

Another tip is to check the product’s ratings on the platform, which show your rating for acceptance by the public and the comments of other people who bought that merchandise.

“These are good thermometers for the person to be able to buy the product of their dreams without major problems and to know if it is really on offer. Many are waiting for exactly that date, so the tip is to use this data as an important consultation tool.”

Garcia also warns consumers to flee from unknown sites and huge discounts on products.

“Platforms are supported by marketplaces and this prevents people from falling into a scam, for example. Sites only make the money available to the seller when the product is delivered. It gets into a payment stream, so it’s harder to take a hit inside these platforms.”

“We are in a moment of merchandise rationing too, so it will be more difficult to give super discounts. Obviously, on Black Friday we will have discounts, but they will be smaller than last year and before last year, for example.”

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira