Flamengo and Palmeiras stars pose for official Libertadores final photos; see images | liberators

This Monday, Conmebol released official photos of the main players of Flamengo and Palmeiras for the final of the Copa Libertadores, on November 27, in Montevideo.
The essay features some of the holders posed separately, in addition to coaches Renato Gaúcho and Abel Ferreira.
For now, the public capacity released for the Centenary in the Libertadores final is 75% of the stadium, that is, around 45 thousand people. It is already defined that each club will be entitled to 9,375 tickets, and no more 5 thousand, as previously agreed.
The first batch of tickets has already been sold out and was destined for the central sectors of the Centenário Stadium. Palmeiras (see here how to buy) and Flamengo (see here how to buy) already have sales schedules for their respective fans.
See below some photos of the essay:
