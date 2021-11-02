Flamengo arranges renovation with a beverage company; exclusivity in Maracanã may yield R$ 27.5 million | Flamengo

Flamengo agreed to renew its sponsorship with Ambev, a beverage company. In addition, there will be an expansion in the partnership. There are two contracts, which may yield, in total, R$ 53.5 million, and will be voted by the Board of Directors of the club next Thursday.

A contract deals with the sponsorship of Maracanã, with a forecast of exclusivity in the sale of products at the stadium from 2022, valid for three years and payment of R$ 27.5 million. As Flamengo is the majority in the current administration of Maracanã, the agreement needs to be ratified by the club’s advisors.

Maracanã, Flamengo

In addition to the partnership in Maracanã, the board members will also vote on the renewal of the sponsorship contract referring to the sale of the company’s products at the headquarters of Gávea and at Ninho do Urubu.

The new agreement lasts for two years and will yield BRL 15.5 million to Flamengo, with part destined for Fla TV – in addition to BRL 500,000 in case goals are met and another BRL 10 million in incentivized sponsorship projects that should be presented by the club.

Understand the contract values Exclusive sales in Gávea and NInho BRL 16 million Sponsorship encouraged in projects BRL 10 million Exclusive sales at Maracanã BRL 27.5 million

The main novelty is the agreement regarding Maracanã. If approved, the contract will be effective from January 2022. In this case, Ambev will be entitled to sponsorship at Maracanã, in addition to exclusivity in the sale of products at the stadium.

Flamengo has the Maracanã concession until May, when the result of the bidding process for the stadium is expected, which has already started. If Flamengo is unable to maintain the administration of the stadium, the contract with Ambev will be interrupted, and the amounts will be paid in proportion to the period of the agreement.

In case of approval, Flamengo will receive R$ 7 million within 30 days after signing the contract. Afterwards, it will receive BRL 7 million in 2022. Thereafter, the annual installments will be BRL 4.5 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025.