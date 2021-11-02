Flamengo can earn up to R$53.5 million in a new sponsorship contract

The club’s Board of Directors will vote, on Thursday (4), on the two new contracts relating to sponsorship with the beverage company ‘Ambev’

Monday (1) brought exciting news for the Flamengo backstage, mainly in the financial aspect. That’s because the club settled the renewal of the sponsorship contract with the beverage company “Ambev” and that can yield a total amount of R$ 53.5 million to the rubro-black coffers. The information was published by the portal “Globoesporte.com”.

The sponsorship will be divided into two separate contracts, which only need the ‘ok’ of the Board of Directors of the club, in a meeting next Thursday (4). The first deals with the renewal of the sponsorship of Maracanã, whose Flamengo is the majority in the current administration of the stadium.

There is a forecast of exclusivity in the sale of products at the stadium from 2022, and validity of three years, for a total amount of R$ 27.5 million. All that remains is for the club’s advisors to ratify this agreement.

O red-black it will also depend on the renewal of the Maracanã contract. The club has the concession for the stadium until May, when the result of the bidding process for the venue will be released. If you do not keep the administration, Ambev’s contract with the stadium will be interrupted and the amounts paid proportionally.

The second, in turn, concerns the renewal of the beverage company’s sponsorship with Flamengo itself. It includes the sale of products at the Gávea club headquarters, in addition to other deliveries, such as on publicity boards and also on social networks.

The contract, this one for two years, will yield R$ 15.5 million to the club, with a portion destined to “FlaTV”, in addition to another R$ 500 thousand in fulfillment of goals and another R$ 10 million, these in sponsorship projects encouraged and that will be presented by the red-black. Adding it all up, there will be another R$ 26 million, R$ 13 million of which in each year of the bond.