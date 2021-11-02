Flamengo closes the third quarter with a R$115 million surplus and projects record revenues in 2021

Rubro-Negro is in the final of the Copa Libertadores and is still fighting for the title of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to having won three titles this year.

This Monday (1), the Flamengo released its quarterly balance sheet, and it is possible to identify a surplus of R$115 million in the first nine months of the year, totaling gross sales of R$768 million. In the final of Libertadores and fighting for the Brasileirão, the board’s expectation is to reach R$ 1 billion.

Of course, these numbers are driven by the 2020 Brazilian Championship awards, which ended in February 2021. A total of R$33 million referring to the eighth achievement of the main national competition entered Flamengo’s coffers, added to the awards from the Supercopa do Brasil and the Campeonato Carioca.

In September 2020, the club had invoiced R$495,822 million, with a surplus of approximately R$19 million. This rise in numbers is mainly due to the sale of players and sponsorship amounts, not paid at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fans’ return to the stadiums also contributed.

Starting in August of this year, Rubro-Negro started selling tickets for matches at home, some in Brasília, others in Rio de Janeiro, as the health authorities allowed. There were also new additions to the fan partner program, whose numbers dropped sharply due to the pandemic.

Flamengo may win two other titles this season: the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa Libertadores. If the continental competition takes place, the team will return to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, which this year will be held in Qatar.