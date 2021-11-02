Flamengo reduces debt by R$127 million in the year with the sale of Gerson

Flamengo reduced its net debt by R$127 million due to the sale of Gerson and Rodrigo Muniz. The numbers are in the third quarter’s balance sheet. The sales of athletes and new marketing contracts allowed for a surplus of R$115 million, which lowered the debt amount.

At the end of 2020, Flamengo recorded R$ 681 million in net debt, after ending the year in the red due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the club has a net debt of R$ 553 million – in this amount, only book values ​​such as gloves are included.

How did the red-black debt reduction take place? The main factor was the sales of Gerson for 20.5 million euros (R$135 million) and Rodrigo Muniz for 8 million euros (R$52 million). With this, the club increased its assets: cash on hand and accounts receivable for the future. The rubro-negro cash alone accumulated R$93 million at the end of September.

Net debt is calculated as total liabilities (all commitments payable), less current assets and long-term receivables (all receivables and cash). An example is the balance of transfers from Flamengo. By the end of 2020, the club had to pay R$176 million more than it would receive through negotiations. Now, this difference is R$65 million. In other words, the club needs to generate less money left over to pay off its hires paid in installments.

In addition to sales by athletes, there was a positive impact from contracts such as the Fan Token, which has a minimum guarantee of future receipts, in addition to sponsorship contracts. Gross revenue was BRL 768 million until September 2020, the rubro-black budget forecasts that it will exceed BRL 1 billion in the year.

At the end of the year, Flamengo calculates that its net debt will be below R$ 400 million. But this number only considers effective debts, that is, it excludes accounting items from liabilities such as gloves.

The club has a very healthy relationship between income and debt. After all, the net debt represents about half of what the club expects to collect in the year.

Note: The red-black board made a report to explain the balance sheet. In this document, it pointed to a reduction in net operating debt of more than R$100 million. The amount recorded was R$303 million. The account is different from the one made by the blog because it only considers operational values.