Flamengo starts selling tickets for the Libertadores final for partner-fans | Flamengo

Flamengo’s fan partners will be able to buy tickets for the decision of Libertadores 2021, against Palmeiras, on November 27 in Montevideo, Uruguay, starting at 9 pm this Monday.

The model adopted by the club will be similar to the one adopted at the end of 2019. The sale to the rubro-negra fans will be restricted to main supporters with active and non-defaulting registrations until 4 pm last Saturday. Thus, from this time on, any new membership or registration update (such as upgrade) was no longer released on the club’s hotsite, that is, there was no update in the previously generated access codes.

1 of 2 Centenário Stadium in Montevideo — Photo: Twitter/Reprodução Centenário Stadium in Montevideo — Photo: Twitter/Reprodução

The sale of tickets is the responsibility of Conmebol. Flamengo, which is entitled to a load of tickets, decided to make this load available, as a priority, to its partner-fans, with the club being solely responsible for planning and prioritizing between plans, creating and sending codes, format , day and time of this sale.

Thus, Flamengo will make the access codes available to the entity’s sales website, seeking to facilitate and prioritize the supporting partners in the process of purchasing tickets.

Tickets available for the rubro-negra fans at the Centenário Stadium will be from Tribuna Colombes, Category 4, with the value of R$ 1,100.00.

How to get the code for purchase priority? Check it step by step

– Access mengo.com.br/libertadores;

– Log in with the same CPF and password you use on the Programa Nação website;

– It is necessary to accept the Adhesion Term;

– Write down or save the generated code and don’t lose it. You will use it later, when you open the ticket sales option for the cargo destined for Flamengo on the ticket website: www.eventim.com.br/libertadores

– As determined by Flamengo, the code for this priority sale of cargo destined for the club is personal, non-transferable, entitles you to only one ticket and cannot be shared with third parties. The use is the responsibility of the holder of the fan partner plan.

– Only supporters who have the code and schedule released will be eligible to participate in the ticket purchase. We advise that you do not try to use the code before the scheduled time, so as not to cause blocks or failures in use; Purchase is subject to ticket availability.

– Have saved or on hand the code obtained in the first step;

– Go to www.eventim.com.br/libertadores according to the opening hours of your fan partner priority and choose the option “FLAMENGO”. Your code will only work from the opening hours assigned to this priority;

– The availability of the access code does NOT guarantee the ticket purchaser to the fan member, as the load provided by Conmebol is limited.

– If you close your purchase screen after entering your code or choose not to complete your purchase, the code will be unavailable for 30 minutes.

– Only active and non-defaulting supporter-members will have access to the codes until 4 pm on Saturday, 10/30/2021;

– The priority code entitles you to only one purchase, so that more partner-fans can have the opportunity to secure a place in the final.

– Entries will be nominal and non-transferable.

Check the opening date and time according to the priority levels defined by Flamengo:

Priority 0: 11/01 – 9 pm

Priority 1: 11/02 – 3pm

Priority 2: 11/03/10 am

Priority 3: 11/3 – 6 pm

Priority 4: 11/04 – 10 am

Priority 5: 11/04 – 6pm

– As Flamengo does not hold the field command for the match, which is organized by Conmebol, supporter-members holding packages that converted their credits into reais for the purchase of tickets will not have special priority in this sale. Besides Flamengo not being the organizer of the event, according to the terms of the packages, an eventual decision by Libertadores would not be included;

– Tickets are nominal and non-transferable;

– There will be a conference on the ownership of tickets in access to the stadium. Take the identification document used to purchase the ticket;

– It will be mandatory to exchange the voucher generated in the online purchase for the physical ticket at one of the exchange points (the locations, dates and times of the points will be announced soon);

– Fans need to pay attention to the terms and conditions for purchasing tickets, which are determined by Conmebol, and also to the entity’s guidelines in relation to stadium access protocols, such as use of mask, breathalyzer test on access and other protocols;

– Access to Uruguay will be determined by the local government.