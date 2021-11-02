Flood in Greater Belo Horizonte: woman calls for help on top of a car in Contagem – Gerais

A woman screams for help on Avenida Tereza Cristina, in Contagem, Greater Belo Horizonte (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The Fire Department rescued a woman victim of a flood on Avenida Tereza Cristina this Monday night (1st/11). The case took place around Vila So Paulo, in Contagem, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the corporation, the victim was on top of a car and was calling for help. Three vehicles moved to the site.

Now the woman is going to a hospital. According to the military, she ingested a large amount of water due to the flood.

The incident is still ongoing and took place at number 300 on Avenida Tereza Cristina, a road that always floods when it is hit by heavy rainfall.

Still in Tereza Cristina, a vehicle from the Municipal Guard of Contagem was dragged by the current. The event happened at the time of the crossing with Rua Pastor Francisco, next to the PUC unit in Barreiro. The agents have been rescued.

The report made contact with the local city hall, but did not receive a response until the closing of this issue.

Belo Horizonte





The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte also registers the flooding of Tereza Cristina between the regions of Barreiro and Oeste due to the overflow of the Ribeiro Arrudas.

A resident of Vila So Paulo, Gabriel Estevam de Melo, 26, reports that he lost building materials in the flood.

“My three-story house, but the water reached a height of five steps from my stairs. I lost building material. Sand left. My family has a shop downstairs. It was definitely hit too,” says the self-employed.

Gabriel has lived in the village for 15 years. According to him, the first time the rain razed the place in 2021, but the fact is frequent.

“Every time it happens, I record it. The store already has traces of rain from previous years on the walls”, says the young man.