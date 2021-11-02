Flying bicycle shocks the world with its maiden flight in Japan; see how it went

The urban mobility market is heading towards the future faster than you think. After some companies invested heavily in the development of cars and even flying motorcycles, a Japanese startup shocked the world with the demonstration of what would be a kind of motorized flying bicycle. Initially called Xturismo, it could cost, when officially launched, almost R$4 million.

The flying bike, or hoverbike, was designed by ALI Technologies and can be considered a masterpiece of engineering, due to its high level of technology and construction. It is a one-seat vehicle made of light materials (the weight is only 300kgs) and equipped with six rotors. Even without revealing the vehicle’s power, the startup confirmed that it can reach up to 100km/h with a 40-minute autonomy, thanks to the mixture between combustion and electric thrusters. The operational ceiling, however, was also not revealed.

ALI Technologies is one of Japan’s most promising mobility companies and has important backers and sponsors such as ex-Botafogo football player Keisuke Honda and automotive and technology giants such as Mitsubishi and Kyocera. According to the startup’s CEO, Daisuke Katano, the biggest market obstacle for the product is the country’s flight regulations.

In Japan, regulations for flying vehicles are still very embryonic and there are no laws that provide for the use not only of this flying bicycle, but also of eVTOLs. Katano’s idea is that XTurismo is a vehicle for urban use, as well as for military and rescue activities in terrains or places of difficult access, such as caves and forests.

For this reason, according to the executive, the first customers who have a small amount of R$ 4 million (or 77 million yen, a local model), will be able to use XTurismo only in closed and private environments, such as race tracks, such as the one for the test. of flight filmed by ALI Technologies.

The company plans an initial batch of just 200 XTurismo units, which are expected to be sold in 2022.

Source: Digital Trends, Reuters