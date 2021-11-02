Flying motorcycle is displayed on Japanese racing circuit; see images | Vehicles

Sci-fi movie scenes may be closer to becoming reality thanks to the development of flying motorcycles. Japanese company ALI Technologies demonstrated the operation of a Star Wars-style hoverbike on a racing circuit near Tokyo.

The project named XTurismo has been under development since 2017 and works similar to a drone technology, but with a displacement closer to the ground. The bike has vertical take-off and landing, autonomy of just 40 minutes and can reach a speed of 100 km/h, according to the manufacturer’s data.

The hoverbike weighs about 300 kg and is built with six propellers, two where the wheels would be and four at the tips, serving as balance and support. The prototype is a hybrid consisting of a standard combustion engine and four electric ones.

The startup ALI Technologies has as main investors Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera, which tends to give credibility to the project. This first model, even though it is not enough for long journeys, is being sold for US$ 680 thousand, around R$ 3.9 million at the current rate of the dollar.

In October, another flying motorcycle was announced by Jetpack Aviation, scheduled for launch in 2023. Unlike XTurismo, this is a project that has not yet come off the ground, but promises to reach a speed of 240 km/h and has an estimated price of R $380 thousand (R$2.1 million).

Its construction is also different, as the Jetpack Aviation Speeder is formed by four turbojet engines for propulsion with a variable angle, so that the pilot can maintain balance and control of the machine.