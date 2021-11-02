Ford confirms November 24 for New Ranger 2023 arrival

In a Ford Europe teaser, the American brand confirmed November 24 as the global debut of the New Ranger 2023. The average pickup was released in the region of lesser influence of the product, the old continent, where it will pass away from production.

Manufactured in South Africa, Argentina, USA and Thailand, the Nova Ranger 2023 can indeed be purchased in Europe, but the focus will be on markets such as Australia, Latin America, Southeast Asia and North America.

Built to serve 180 markets around the world, Nova Ranger has had more than 5,000 interviews with hundreds of pickup truck owners in dozens of repair shops around the world in order to obtain a product that fully serves its customers.

On design, Max Tran, Chief Designer of Ranger Product, says: “As designers, we engage with customers much earlier in the process, spend more time with them and gain more insights than ever before.”

Tran adds: “Interestingly, we found that no matter the market, our customers are entrepreneurs. They like to solve their own problems and like to feel confident in their truck, not just in the way the vehicle works, but in the way they feel when they drive it.”

Built on a new platform, the Nova Ranger will have a body slightly larger than the current one and with a more rigid and resistant structure, as well as full LED headlights with wraparound daytime running lights and a larger grille.

It will also have standard suspension and mechanics changes on the 2.0 EcoBlue diesel engine for markets outside the US. In this case, it will be the end of the use of Panther 2.2 and Duratorq 3.2, meaning a significant cost reduction for Ford.

With powers between 160 and 213 horses, Nova Ranger in the region should be a player to try to restore Ford’s image here. In the states, the Hybrid version will be a highlight, as will the use of EcoBoost and Ranger Raptor engines.