Ford to unveil new generation Ranger on November 24th

After being spotted in Thailand on a few occasions and having a preview of the rear revealed, the new generation Ford Ranger finally got a date for its official release: November 24th.

The pickup has been tested in various on-road situations and even off-road, being promoted by the manufacturer as the “most versatile and capable Ranger ever made”. Even so, there are still many doubts about the performance and development of the model.

The brand’s Australian branch released a teaser just under two minutes of the overall design of the truck. In it, Max Tran, chief designer at Ranger, explains the process of creating the model’s lines.

“We engaged with customers early on in the project, spent more time with them and gained more insights than ever before,” explained Tran in the video. During development, more than 5,000 people and numerous pickup truck owners were interviewed—watched so designers could understand what their needs were.

All of this information was collected because Ranger will be a global branded product sold to over 180 countries, including Brazil. According to teaser, making the product functional and attractive to so many markets was one of the biggest challenges for the development team.

With many doubts and few certainties, there is still a mystery about which engines will be. The presence of a four-cylinder 2.3 EcoBoost, V6 2.7 EcoBoost and V6 3.0 EcoBoost is speculated for the Ranger Raptor. Some markets may be offered the option of a four-cylinder 2.0 EcoBlue twin-turbo diesel engine.

For the first time, the pickup will have a hybrid plug-in variant, but without any official details. The new generation of Ranger is expected to use an updated version of the T6 platform used by Bronco.

For the American market, the pickup should only arrive in 2022 as a model year 2023. Similar deadlines are expected for Brazil.

