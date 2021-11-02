Former Flamengo, Rafinha is denounced by the STJD for offenses to the refereeing of the match against Palmeiras – Flamengo

PHOTO: DISSEMINATION / ASSOCIATION

Multi-champion for Flamengo, Rafinha returned to Brazil at the beginning of the year and even negotiated a return to Gávea. However, the negotiations were not continued and the player ended up getting it right with the Guild. Defending the Tricolor Gaucho, the right back was denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for offenses to the arbitration of the game against the palm trees.

The clash took place last Sunday (31), at Arena do Grêmio, with a 3-1 victory for Palmeiras. The visiting team held a party at the opposing team’s stadium and caused a revolt in Rafinha, who tore up the verb against arbitration: “You’re f***ing, you’ve come to harm us. You and Igor, from VAR, came to harm us. F**** it, take it in the c*”, he said.

It is worth noting that the refereeing team for the match was made up of Savio Pereira Sampaio, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior. The fourth referee was Rafael Rodrigo Klein and the VAR was under the command of Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira.

In August 2020, Rafinha left Flamengo to sign with Olympiacos, from Greece. However, in less than six months, the full-back terminated with the club and returned to Brazilian football. The athlete maintained long negotiations with Mengo, but did not reach an agreement for the return and, later, he settled with Grêmio.

Recently, Rafinha met Flamengo three times, this time as a rival, and got the worst of it twice. In a round-trip duel for the Brazil’s Cup, Flamengo won in style, with 7-0 in the aggregate score. In the last match, by Brasileirão, Grêmio got the better of it and defeated Fla by 1-0, in the middle of Maracanã.