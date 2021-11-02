Former Flamengo reveals that Barcelona forward is a fan of Brazil, has a Christ the Redeemer tattoo and is a rapper

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay fell in love with Brazil after he played in the 2014 World Cup

attacker of Barcelona, who will face Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League, this Tuesday, at 5 pm (GMT), Memphis Depay has an old affectionate relationship with Brazil.

Depay was one of the highlights of Dutch team, which finished third in the world Cup 2014, held in the country.

He became such a fan of Rio de Janeiro that he tattooed Christ the Redeemer on the left side of his stomach, one of the symbols of the city, with a favela in the background. Underneath the drawing, the Dutchman put the date of his first goal at the Worlds.

“He has a Brazilian way of life and he loves Brazil. I arrived in the locker room one day, saw his tattoo and asked: ‘Rio?’ He replied: ‘I went to the 2014 World Cup and I really liked Rio and how people received us. I thought Christ was very cool and I wanted to register it on my body.’ I told him I was from Rio, and he was happy,” said Jean Lucas, former teammate of the striker at Lyon, to the ESPN.com.br, in March.

The former steering wheel of Flamengo he says it didn’t take him long to get close to the biggest star on the team.

Memphis Depay in action for Barcelona Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“He’s an extraordinary guy both on the field and as a person. When I arrived I thought he was a little muddy, but day-to-day I saw that he was totally wrong. He’s a very good person with a good heart. He’s a player who when I was in Brazil I already admired it and followed it on social networks”.

Jean Lucas’ first goal for Lyon, in the 6-0 rout against Angers, in 2019, was with a pass from the Dutchman.

“He loves Brazilian players, but I had a bit of difficulty talking. Depay speaks Dutch, English and a little French. him,” stated the steering wheel.

The friendship between the two resulted in curious episodes off the field.

“We always go out to dinner and he likes dancing. You know he sings, right? He is rapper and it has a lot of songs. When he stops playing ball he will take his singing career seriously. I’ve seen him singing in the dressing room and saying: ‘This song here I’m going to release.’ His voice is very good,” he revealed.

The Dutch music channel on YouTube has 710,000 subscribers. The song “No Love” has 17 million views.

Revealed at PSV, Depay was signed by Manchester United in 2015. red devils, however, was not successful and was sold in the middle of the 2016/17 season to Lyon, in which he rediscovered his football. Last season alone, there were 22 goals and 12 assists.

In the last transfer window, he was signed by Barça at the request of coach Koeman, his former Dutch national team commander.