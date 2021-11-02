Former Grêmio and Flamengo, Anderson Pico goes on top of a referee in a game of the 2nd division of Rio Grande do Sul; see | soccer

Former Grêmio and Flamengo player, Anderson Pico went after referee Francisco Soares Dias after being sent off in a second division game in Rio Grande do Sul. The Rio Grande do Sul military police had to intervene on the field. On the scoresheet, the referee reported that Pico yelled “you have to kick yourselves in the head” after the red card. In an interview with ge, the athlete denied having said these sentences.

The fact occurred in the defeat of Cruzeiro-RS, Anderson Pico’s club, to Lajeadense by 4-0, on Saturday night, at Arena Alviazul, in a game valid for the quarterfinals. Pico was expelled by Soares Dias for a complaint and ran towards the referee, who managed to get away and call the Military Brigade.

In summary, the referee reported Pico’s threats and a reference to the assault on referee Rodrigo Crivellaro a month ago.

After presenting the red card, Anderson da Silveira Ribeiro uttered the following words: “I’m going to break your face, you son of a bitch, you have to kick yourself in the head.” — Referee’s report on the docket

1 de 1 Anderson Pico complains to referee Francisco Soares Dias at second division game in Rio Grande do Sul before being sent off — Photo: Reproduction/FGF TV Anderson Pico complains to referee Francisco Soares Dias in a second division game in Rio Grande do Sul before being sent off — Photo: Reproduction/FGF TV

Anderson Pico denies sentences

The number 7 from Cruzeiro spoke with the ge in the afternoon of this Monday. Anderson Pico denied having said the words described by the referee in the summary and stated that he will contest the version in the sports court. He admitted that he had the wrong attitude, but he also rejected aggression against Soares Dias.

– I didn’t touch him at all, I didn’t try to attack him, I might have gone forward and grabbed his foot, but I didn’t try to attack him. We are seeing all the pictures of the situation at the club. Now I have to go upstairs, he’s talking about things I didn’t do,” Pico reported.

– I didn’t say anything about what he put, that I was going to do something with him. In my career I have no incident with fighting, I have already been expelled but not for wanting to hit a judge. It’s very easy to put whatever you want on the scoresheet, as I told the board today. They put what they want on the scoresheet – completed the player.

As captain of Cruzeiro, it was a bad act, to have gone at him, to have breastfed him, it was very bad, nothing justifies it. But I want him to prove what I said. How am I going to say this? He’s writing like he’s a football thug, that every game is violent. A very ugly thing. — Anderson Pico to the ge

Before leaving the field, Pico also attacked Lajeadense’s stretcher with a punch during a general turmoil on the lawn – in the player’s account, to defend himself. According to the president of the Lajeado club, a police report was issued. The fact was not reported in the summary.

Cruzeiro-RS ended up being eliminated from the second division of Rio Grande do Sul and has no chance of accessing Gauchão. Anderson Pico will probably be denounced by the TJD-RS in article 254 for aggression or attempted aggression and will be judged for his acts during the match.

Check out the complete summary report: