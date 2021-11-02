Former Tchan blonde, Silmara Miranda becomes boss at PRF and bothers colleagues | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Silmara is Tchan’s ex-blonde

Silmara Miranda, who became known in Brazil by replacing Sheila Mello as Tchan’s blonde, from the group “É o Tchan”, was promoted to a position of head of the Federal Highway Police with less than a year of experience.

Silmara’s ascent in the PRF bothered some of the blonde’s colleagues, according to information in the panel column, of the Folha de São Paulo newspaper. Silmara passed a PRF contest in November 2020 and the former Tchan blonde’s colleagues claim that the leadership role is occupied by people who have been with the PRF longer.

Another point raised in Folha’s investigation was that Silmara’s colleagues who became bosses stayed in distant places before his ascension. The blonde, however, was approved to work in Amazonas and is working in Brasília.

In “É o Tchan”, Silmara Miranda replaced Sheila Mello in 2003 and remained in the group from Bahia until 2007. “It was four years and I was very happy. I had a great relationship with the band members and also with the office staff. always very respected by everyone and I never had any problem. At the time of the contest, yes, the seven finalists fought a lot and it was very tense”, said Silmara about the contest to become a dancer for É o Tchan.

The blonde, who is a journalist with a degree, worked on a radio station in Salvador when she left the group “É o Tchan”.

Remember the contest that elected Silmara Miranda as the blonde of É o Tchan:





