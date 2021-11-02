Former Tchan blonde, Silmara Miranda becomes boss at PRF and bothers colleagues – Famous

Silmara Miranda (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After passing the Federal Highway Police competition last year,



Silmara Miranda



, who became known nationally as Tchan’s blonde, from ax’s group



the chan



, has a fast rise in the corporation. The information was released by the newspaper



Folha de São Paulo



.

With less than a year of experience, she was promoted to a position as head of the Federal Highway Police. Silmara’s rise in the PRF bothered some of the blonde’s colleagues, according to Folha de So Paulo. Silmara passed a PRF contest in November 2020 and colleagues of the former Tchan blonde claim that the management role is occupied by people who have been in the PRF for longer.

Another point made by Folha was that Silmara’s colleagues who became bosses stayed in distant places before the ascent. The blonde, however, was approved to work in Amazonas and is working in Brasilia.

In ax’s group, Silmara Miranda replaced



Sheila Mello



in 2003 and remained in the Bahia group until 2007.

“It was four years and I was very happy. I had a great relationship with the band members and also with the office staff. I was always very respected by everyone and I never had any problems. At the time of the contest, yes, the seven finalists fought a lot and it was very tense”, said Silmara about the contest to become Tchan’s dancer.

The blonde, who is a journalist with a degree, worked on a radio in Salvador when she left the group of ax.

Check out the contest that elected Silmara Miranda as o tchan’s blonde: