Fortnite will close on November 15th in China

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The official website of Fortnite in China announced that on November 15 the game service will be closed for the country (via Kotaku).

A concrete reason for ending the game has not been given, but there is speculation that this is related to the country’s strictest child regulations.

Fortnite was originally released in April 2018 in China during Season 5, allowing Chinese players to legally install and play the popular online multiplayer game. There have been changes made to the localized version – including no microtransactions – due to Chinese regulations on the practice as well as rules on gambling. Also, there is no system to support a creator.

Other changes were cosmetic. For example, the representation of skulls has been changed to conform to what can be shown in video games. This means that the skins of characters with skulls have been lost or changed.

Many of the other adjustments were made so that Fortnite seemed less violent, to meet bureaucratic expectations. Thus, Battle Royale takes place in a training simulation, which means that all opponents are actually holograms. That way, no one really “dies” and the game is perceived as less violent.

As of today it is no longer possible to create an account on Fortnite in China, with the game being fully finalized on November 15th.