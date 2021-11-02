Francis, the “green” pope, takes the Church to the center of climate debates at COP26

In the urgent climate and environmental debate, Pope Francis likes to play the game. And you know how to do it very well.
No wonder on the 4th, the date of the celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the pontiff organized a meeting at the Vatican that was practically a heat of COP26, the World Climate Conference that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.
Entitled to the photo ready to go viral – in this case, the pope watering a plant taken to the main hall of the meeting – and many catchphrases.
For Vaticanists it is a consensus: the green agenda must be the main hallmark of the current papacy. Francisco said that COP26 needs to “urgently offer effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values in which we live.” And that alone will allow “concrete hope for future generations”.
It is not the first time that the supreme pontiff seeks to guide the discussions at the climate summit. In 2015, the Paris Agreement was signed under the strong influence of Laudato Si’, which had been published that year and went down in history as the first encyclical in Church history to address the environment.
This time, Francisco even considered going to Glasgow – this idea had been airing since the beginning of the year. However, for undisclosed reasons, the Vatican said in early October that official Catholic participation will be restricted to a delegation led by the secretary of state, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
But the idea is to influence discussions, formally or informally. “Be it as an institution, as a church, or as a State, the Holy See exerts a soft power in international relations. It has no power of coercion, but it has power of influence. AND [no aspecto ambiental] the Church is very much in line with science”, assesses the Vaticanist Filipe Domingues, doctor from the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome and vice-director of the Lay Center in Rome.
ecological turn
“Francisco is in tune with what is possible today. He is a pope from the beginning of the 21st century, and he knows that environmental issues are essential”, comments the historian, philosopher and theologian Gerson Leite de Moraes, a professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University. For him, the environmental field was the trench where the pope chose to “wage the most important battles” of his papacy.
Francisco’s green turn did not come abruptly. Analysts recall that the topic had already slipped deeply into the religious years before he became pope. The then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, was responsible for the drafting committee of the General Conference of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopate (Celam) held in Aparecida in 2007. There his “ecological conversion” took place.
“The document produced by this meeting, which would later become the compass of Francisco’s pontificate, dealt with the issue of the Amazon with concern. Upon assuming the Church, Bergoglio was maturing this ecological thinking, which had been shaped back there, and realized that the papacy itself had focused little on this issue. He assumed this responsibility for himself”, analyzes Vaticanist Mirticeli Medeiros, a researcher in the history of Catholicism at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.
Less than six years later came the ‘habemus papam’. On March 13, 2013, the Argentine presented himself to the world assuming the identity of Francisco. A strong business card. “He chose this name inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, and we have to analyze him from then on as a pope concerned with the environmental issue”, points out Domingues. “São Francisco spoke of creation, interacted with creation, with nature, with what was around him.”
a green pontificate
The environmental issue began to permeate papal speeches and also be present in the Church’s pastoral actions. Because in Francisco’s understanding, it works like this: pulling the ears of those in power, criticizing behaviors seen as unsustainable coming from those who have the money, and demanding, in local communities, changes in the habits of common people.
It’s a path that generates friction, of course. Domingues recalls that, mainly because of the posture of former President Donald Trump, conservative Catholics in the United States began to openly criticize the pope.
“A part of the Church there, very aligned with Trump’s bases, became resistant to Francisco, mainly because of his criticisms about environmental issues. When the pope says that it is necessary to promote renewable energy, he touches very powerful people in the United States”, says the Vaticanist.
In 2015, Francis published the encyclical Laudato Si’, seen as the fundamental document of his pontificate. It was already born with an indelible historical mark, due to the originality of the theme. The letter is permeated with information based on scientific studies. Francisco consulted not only with theologians, but also with environmentalists and climatologists.
“It was a strong milestone because the pope brought integral ecology and, at the same time, ecological conversion as a proposal, a request, an appeal to the entire Church”, says Marcelo Toyansk Guimarães, member of the Justice, Peace and Integrity Commission of Creation of the Capuchin Friars and advisor to the Justice and Peace Commission of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB, São Paulo section).
Since then, there have been many meetings with figures linked to the environmental struggle. In April 2019, for example, he met Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at Praça São. Peter. “Go ahead and God bless you,” he told the young activist.
In October of the same year, the Vatican hosted the Synod of Bishops on the Amazon. That month, church authorities from around the world discussed environmental issues, with the Brazilian biome at the center of the table.
Since then, Francisco’s green cassock has seemed a bit in the background. The explanation, however, is not a change in values, but the pandemic. “Things got mixed up. Covid-19 has put a lot of things on stand by, allowing us more time to reflect on the things we have done, the things we are doing in relation to the world”, comments Gerson Moraes.
Issues such as poverty and the importance of vaccines began to appear more in the pope’s statements than the environment. A necessity of the times. But since the beginning of this year, when Glasgow began to appear on the radar, Francisco has returned to insisting on the ecological theme.
Domingues believes that Francisco’s papacy is in a phase of consolidation. All the new ideas that the Argentine wanted to present to the Church are already in place. He lives an almost didactic moment: he repeats the same points to solidify his principles of the Church’s magisterium. It is a way of giving solidity to his papacy, making it essential that his successors depart from these points as already firm truths.
Mirticeli Medeiros pays attention to the role of the Vatican with individuals from all over the planet. “In Francisco’s pontificate, this awareness message gains another strength, another proportion, because he is a well-heard leader and manages to exert influence with the international community”, he emphasizes. “The Vatican and its soft power posture, depending on who is in front, can make a difference. And Francisco has done.”
“The pope’s appeals have gone beyond the walls of the Church,” adds the Vaticanist. The delegation representing Francisco has what to talk about at the COP.
And there is a concern with homework: the Church has been demanding that parishes and institutions adopt sustainable principles and the Holy See itself is studying adjustments to reduce its carbon footprint. “At the request of the pontiff, initiatives ‘inside the house’ are being carried out”, says Mirticeli Medeiros.