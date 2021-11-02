Francis, the “green” pope, takes the Church to the center of climate debates at COP26

In the urgent climate and environmental debate, Pope Francis likes to play the game. And you know how to do it very well.

No wonder on the 4th, the date of the celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the pontiff organized a meeting at the Vatican that was practically a heat of COP26, the World Climate Conference that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Entitled to the photo ready to go viral – in this case, the pope watering a plant taken to the main hall of the meeting – and many catchphrases.

For Vaticanists it is a consensus: the green agenda must be the main hallmark of the current papacy. Francisco said that COP26 needs to “urgently offer effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values ​​in which we live.” And that alone will allow “concrete hope for future generations”.

It is not the first time that the supreme pontiff seeks to guide the discussions at the climate summit. In 2015, the Paris Agreement was signed under the strong influence of Laudato Si’, which had been published that year and went down in history as the first encyclical in Church history to address the environment.

This time, Francisco even considered going to Glasgow – this idea had been airing since the beginning of the year. However, for undisclosed reasons, the Vatican said in early October that official Catholic participation will be restricted to a delegation led by the secretary of state, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

But the idea is to influence discussions, formally or informally. “Be it as an institution, as a church, or as a State, the Holy See exerts a soft power in international relations. It has no power of coercion, but it has power of influence. AND [no aspecto ambiental] the Church is very much in line with science”, assesses the Vaticanist Filipe Domingues, doctor from the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome and vice-director of the Lay Center in Rome.

ecological turn

“Francisco is in tune with what is possible today. He is a pope from the beginning of the 21st century, and he knows that environmental issues are essential”, comments the historian, philosopher and theologian Gerson Leite de Moraes, a professor at Mackenzie Presbyterian University. For him, the environmental field was the trench where the pope chose to “wage the most important battles” of his papacy.

Francisco’s green turn did not come abruptly. Analysts recall that the topic had already slipped deeply into the religious years before he became pope. The then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, was responsible for the drafting committee of the General Conference of the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopate (Celam) held in Aparecida in 2007. There his “ecological conversion” took place.

“The document produced by this meeting, which would later become the compass of Francisco’s pontificate, dealt with the issue of the Amazon with concern. Upon assuming the Church, Bergoglio was maturing this ecological thinking, which had been shaped back there, and realized that the papacy itself had focused little on this issue. He assumed this responsibility for himself”, analyzes Vaticanist Mirticeli Medeiros, a researcher in the history of Catholicism at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Less than six years later came the ‘habemus papam’. On March 13, 2013, the Argentine presented himself to the world assuming the identity of Francisco. A strong business card. “He chose this name inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, and we have to analyze him from then on as a pope concerned with the environmental issue”, points out Domingues. “São Francisco spoke of creation, interacted with creation, with nature, with what was around him.”

a green pontificate

The environmental issue began to permeate papal speeches and also be present in the Church’s pastoral actions. Because in Francisco’s understanding, it works like this: pulling the ears of those in power, criticizing behaviors seen as unsustainable coming from those who have the money, and demanding, in local communities, changes in the habits of common people.

It’s a path that generates friction, of course. Domingues recalls that, mainly because of the posture of former President Donald Trump, conservative Catholics in the United States began to openly criticize the pope.

“A part of the Church there, very aligned with Trump’s bases, became resistant to Francisco, mainly because of his criticisms about environmental issues. When the pope says that it is necessary to promote renewable energy, he touches very powerful people in the United States”, says the Vaticanist.