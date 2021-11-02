Free DLCs will only be released in 2022

Apparently on the sly, the CD Project Red updated the roadmap of cyberpunk 2077, revealing that not only the promised free DLCs for the game, as its next updates, will now only be released in 2022.

CD Project/Disclosure

The producer did not inform the reasons for the new postponement, which was only discovered after users and sites such as VGC notice the change at the top of the roadmap.

So far, neither the studio nor the publisher CD Projekt has commented on the matter.

In the FAQ on the page, the company makes the following statement regarding the release of free content: “We’re planning to release free DLC for the game, just like in The Witcher 3. However, we’ve decided that our priority is to work on the most important fixes and updates. So far, we’ve released the first DLC package along with Patch 1.3, and we’ll make it available. more in the future — we’ll have more to say about it in the coming months.”

The last major update to the game was patch 1.31, released in mid-September, which brought several bugfixes, quests and gameplay and user interface improvements.

Remember that the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version of the game has also been pushed back to next year.

Released in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has become a source of controversy and criticism after its release fraught with bugs and performance issues, especially in the console versions of the game.

Due to the huge public anticipation of the game, the negative reception, complaints and anger led to requests for refunds and even the temporary removal of the title from the PlayStation Store, returning to the store just six later.

Not to mention investor lawsuits and internal investigations by the Polish government, where CD Projekt is headquartered.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PRAÇA, PS4, Xbox one.