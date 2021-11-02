Free Fire Active Rescue Code for Nov 2, 2021: Steps to Get Weapon Pack and Skin

Step 1: First of all, Players will open the Official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and log in using one of the platforms displayed in the game.

Step 2: Users will then see the empty text field on the screen and paste in the redemption code(s) provided based on their region.

Step 3: Players will be asked to confirm the redemption and click the confirm button.

Step 4: The reward will be added to your account.