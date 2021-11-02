Free Fire Active Rescue Code for Nov 2, 2021: Steps to Get Weapon Pack and Skin

Step 1: First of all, Players will open the Official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and log in using one of the platforms displayed in the game.
Step 2: Users will then see the empty text field on the screen and paste in the redemption code(s) provided based on their region.
Step 3: Players will be asked to confirm the redemption and click the confirm button.
Step 4: The reward will be added to your account.
See how to use the Indian server here in Brazil
Here’s how to change your device’s region through a VPN:
WHAT IS A VPN?
A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by people concerned about their privacy to hide their browsing activities and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, meaning VPNs are used to bypass sites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.
HOW TO USE A VPN:
There are many VPN providers that offer quality services and now work almost seamlessly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process doesn’t vary much from team to team, so all you need to do is follow the steps below.
- Download and install a VPN app on your mobile device, there are many options on Android and iOS. We’ll use ExpressVPN as an example you can find on the Android Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.
- After downloading the app to your device, you can start configuring it by logging in.
- In the app, enter your username and password and tap Sign In.
- You can share bug reports and other anonymous scans to improve the app. Tap OK if you agree to share the reports or decline.
- You will be invited to set up your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Tap OK to continue.
- To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Enable button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that offers the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, just tap the More Options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region the redemption codes belong to.
The steps above are specific to configuring ExpressVPN, but the demo should provide an overview of what you should do in any VPN application. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the configuration is done automatically. Basically you just need to install any reliable VPN application. Then you must follow the instructions in that app to change the region and that’s it, you should already be able to claim the codes in free ransom from Free Fire.
