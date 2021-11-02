In this note, we’ll share the free redemption codes from November 2, 2021 so you can get the rewards that the Garena gave to all his players.

Currently, many games use the free model to bring the title to players for free, but to buffer development and maintenance costs, they use the well-known microtransaction sales channel, where you can purchase cosmetics, battle passes, skins, weapons and much more. However, not everyone has the opportunity to invest real money in the game, or is simply unwilling to do so.



This is where we come in, as the team Garena has once again released new free redemption codes for the Free Fire, who provide all sorts of accessories such as furs, pets, weapon cosmetics, online store loot boxes and sometimes even diamonds. This time, new free redemption codes arrive for November 2, 2021.

Free redemption codes with rewards for Free Fire they usually arrive as alphanumeric combinations, which when introduced on Garena’s official website give us the aforementioned gifts. So keep reading to get these gifts. To claim these codes, please remember to go to Garena’s official website (not before updating the game to the latest available version). When entering the site, you must log in with the account you use to play Garena Free Fire and then copy and paste the code you want to redeem. Your reward will be reflected within the next 24 hours and you can find it in your in-game mailbox. Below, we leave the free redemption codes as of October 31, 2021.

–Continues after advertising– note: Code redemption for Free Fire usually has an expiry time of 24 hours, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you try to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to specific regions; if so, we explain below how you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a different region than you are. Table of Contents FREE FIRE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR NOVEMBER 2 (2021) How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes

WHAT IS A VPN?

FREE FIRE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR NOVEMBER 2 (2021)

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

In the following list, we present some old Garena Free Fire codes. There is a possibility that some are permanent or revalidated for short periods of time.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2021 promo codes for today, we advise you to visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes Codes have a validity period and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last for 1 or 2 days).

There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

There are unique codes for regions or countries, so maybe some of them won’t work for you.

Be very aware of fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

If any of these rescue codes are restricted by region, here’s how to change your device’s region through a VPN:



A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by people concerned about their privacy to hide their browsing activities and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, meaning VPNs are used to bypass sites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.

HOW TO USE A VPN:

There are many VPN providers that offer quality services and now work almost seamlessly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process doesn’t vary much from team to team, so all you need to do is follow the steps below.



Download and install a VPN app on your mobile device, there are many options on Android and iOS. We’ll use ExpressVPN as an example you can find on the Android Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

After downloading the app to your device, you can start configuring it by logging in.

In the app, enter your username and password and tap Sign In.

You can share bug reports and other anonymous scans to improve the app. Tap OK if you agree to share the reports or decline.

You will be invited to set up your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Tap OK to continue.

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Enable button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that offers the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, just tap the More Options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region the redemption codes belong to.

The steps above are specific to configuring ExpressVPN, but the demo should provide an overview of what you should do in any VPN application. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the configuration is done automatically. Basically you just need to install any reliable VPN application. Then you must follow the instructions in that app to change the region and that’s it, you should already be able to claim the codes in free ransom from Free Fire.

