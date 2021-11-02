Free Fire: see Otho’s skill and how to get the new character

From a teaser released on social networks, Garena released details of the new Free Fire character. It is Otho, born in Mexico and a researcher at the polytechnic school, who will have the ability to reveal the exact location of opponents over a predetermined distance when he takes down an enemy.

The developer, however, did not reveal when Otho will arrive on the Brazilian server, but the character will also be available in Free Fire Max, a more powerful version compared to the standard battle royale.



Otho skill Otho’s ability to Free Fire is called Photographic memory. After eliminating an enemy, both the player and his teammates will be able to see the positions of other rivals within a certain range of the elimination location.

Level 1: reveals the position of opponents up to 25 meters after the kill.

reveals the position of opponents up to 25 meters after the kill. Level 2: reveals the position of opponents within 30 meters after the kill.

reveals the position of opponents within 30 meters after the kill. Level 3: reveals the position of opponents up to 35 meters after the kill.

reveals the position of opponents up to 35 meters after the kill. Level 4: reveals the position of opponents up to 40 meters after the kill.

reveals the position of opponents up to 40 meters after the kill. Level 5: reveals the position of opponents up to 45 meters after the kill.

reveals the position of opponents up to 45 meters after the kill. Level 6: reveals the position of opponents within 50 meters after the kill. That’s all they need to know about Otho, the character Free Fire free. Don’t forget to log in on the right day so you can add it to your collection. If they lose, they might not have another chance to get it anytime soon.



On the game’s North American server, Otho was made available for free this Sunday via a Halloween-themed login event. Likewise, the character can be obtained by players from the Latin American server this Tuesday. Therefore, it is likely that he will arrive in Brazil free of charge and soon.

All we have to do to achieve this is log into the game on November 2, 2021. This is everything. It’s that simple.

