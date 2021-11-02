From electric buses to chilled water in bathrooms: COP26 has low carbon content

The size of the COP26 conference means that the event requires a great deal of resources. Therefore, the event organizers are trying to make it as sustainable as possible, as well as including local foods on the menu of authorities from around the world participating in the conference.

COP26 is a low carbon event.

At the conference, participants are transported on electric buses and encouraged to walk or use public transport whenever possible.

Coffee – which is being widely consumed – is served in reusable cups. This Sunday’s menu included a locally sourced Scottish barley broth soup and salmon and beet salad.

Temporary traffic lights, which were installed in Glasgow to control traffic and ensure safety, are powered by solar energy and hydrated vegetable oil, known as HVO, is being used in generators – rather than diesel.

And, in keeping with the sustainability theme, bathroom faucets are cold water only.

