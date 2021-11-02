Galaxy S21 FE housing images reveal the look of the back of the phone

Some real footage was leaked this week and show the supposed look of the Galaxy S21 FE’s rear panel. The material was published by leaker MauriQHD and may reveal what will be the design of the module that houses the rear camera set of the most basic version of Samsung’s current S-line.

The camera module is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus design, for example, with four cutouts, which will be dedicated to the triple set of lenses and the LED flash unit. Although the photos show a slightly sunken casing, the final look is expected to be quite similar to what we already know, with a bulging frame similar to the Galaxy S21 line placed in this area and “slipping” to the side.

(Image: Playback/MauriQHD)

The Galaxy S21 FE’s camera suite is expected to include a 12MP main sensor, aided by a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. At the front, a 32 MP selfie lens should complete the specs. It must be powered by the Snapdragon 888 platform, with options for up to 8GB of RAM memory and 256GB of internal storage.

After many delays, the model should finally be presented in January 2022, during the South Korean’s participation in CES 2022. After that, the brand still has to make official its next flagships, with the arrival of the Galaxy S22 series.

Source: SamMobile