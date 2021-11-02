Galaxy S22: new images suggest screen size reduction and few design changes

Still without any information confirmed by Samsung, the Galaxy S22 line continues to rely on several rumors and leaks that try to predict what should be implemented in the next generation of high-end smartphones from the South Korean manufacturer Despite being a few months away from the official presentation, the brand’s next devices this week won new images created from the rumors and which show some details about the possible construction of cell phones, which, according to information, had started mass production of components. .





Tech

31 Oct



economy and market

29 Oct

According to the renders revealed by the portal LetsGoDigital, both the Galaxy S22 (SM-S901) and the Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906) should have a design similar to their predecessors, keeping in the front a hole responsible for housing the selfie camera and in the rear a triple set of cameras aligned vertically on the module positioned on the right side of the device. It is expected that there will be a reduction in screen size, but with better use of space and reduced edges. The expectation is that the Galaxy S22 will arrive with a 6.06-inch display — the smallest since the Galaxy S9, announced in 2018 — and the Plus variant with 6.55″.

As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908), the South Korean’s next flagship is still unknown, however some rumors suggest that this version will come with significant changes in the look and construction, however there are still no concept images about this one. device. It is interesting to mention that other leaks suggest that the new smartphones from the Galaxy S22 line will be announced by the manufacturer in the second half of February in order not to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, a model that will be launched in January during CES 2022, when has been confirmed by Samsung.

See more about Samsung