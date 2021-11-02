Galisteu mocks Thomaz Costa’s apology

After Thomaz Costa apologized publicly for having organized a fireworks display in the vicinity of the headquarters of “A Fazenda” by Record TV, Adriane Galisteu went to social media to speak up.

The presenter of the reality show was one of the people who was indignant with the boy’s attitude, since the program has numerous animals, which could even have died due to the scare caused by the fires. Galisteu joked: “When you discovered that there were animals in the Farm?!”

Although Thomaz claims that he did everything ‘in the best of intentions’, the actor ended up putting the lives of the animals confined in the reality show at risk, who were frightened by the noise of the fireworks. By Stories, Thomaz went public to apologize to fans.

“Young lady, stopping by to ask for forgiveness. I really wanted to ask forgiveness for the little animals there, but I can’t. But, we really didn’t think there were animals there. It was a real flicker, in emotion, then, let’s pop fires if he stays. We didn’t think, because it’s not an idea that comes from us, it didn’t come from us. We really see this happening, it’s happened other times and we wanted to do it our way, we didn’t really think about it. So I first ask the little animals for forgiveness. And secondly for everyone out there who got mad, you’re absolutely right”, he said.

@adrianegalisteu When did you find out that there were animals on The Farm?! 😂 #farm #fy #galisteunafarm ♬ original sound – Adriane Galisteu

