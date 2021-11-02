Gasoline costs R$9.66 in Noronha; average price in the country is R$ 6.56 | Economy

Osni Alves Considered one of the most expensive in the country, gasoline costs R$9.66 in Fernando de Noronha

The price of gasoline once again attracted attention in Fernando de Noronha, in Pernambuco. Considered one of the most expensive in the country, the fuel went from R$ 9.39 to R$ 9.66, after the last adjustment announced by Petrobras. The new value can be found on the pumps since last Sunday (31).

Last week, the state-owned company increased the price of gasoline at refineries by 7%. Thus, gasoline A sold to distributors went from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19 per liter. In the year, the fuel already accumulates a high of 73%.

Diesel A also increased by 9%, from R$ 3.06 to R$ 3.34 per liter for distributors. Even so, it continues to be sold for R$7.65 in Noronha.

For comparison purposes, in the country, the average price of a liter of gasoline is R$ 6.56, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). A liter of diesel is sold, on average, for R$ 5.21.

In Fernando de Noronha, there is only one gas station. The establishment belongs to the Administration of the Island, but it is managed by Ecopostos. At G1, the company’s director, Rafael Coelho, said that prices could be even worse.

“Our increase was 2.87% – the minimum possible, compared to the 7% transferred by Petrobras. The diesel was not loaded, so there was no readjustment”, he stated.

Coelho also stated that the concession contract for the station indicates that the fuels can be sold on the island for a price 70% higher than that found in Recife, in the capital of Pernambuco. In the calculations of the director, if the rule was strictly followed, the value of gasoline in Noronha would be R$ 10.50.

“The maritime cost is close to R$ 2 per liter. We also have some land costs, which come close to R$ 0.20 per liter”, he explained.

