Genial is not intimidated by takedowns and doubles bet on stocks indicated in the last month

THE Great Investments chose to keep its recommended stock portfolio intact for November, despite the nearly 12% devaluation registered last month (compared to a 6.7% drop in the Ibovespa).

The broker says that its October choices were “largely impacted by the irrationality of the markets and exit at any price”. Therefore, analysts at Genial avoided making many changes this month.

“We believe that at some point the market will seek a balance between price and fundamentals that are being practiced right now,” said the analysis team.

Thus, the portfolio remains composed of Santander (SANB11), Ambipar (AMBP3), Via (VIIA3), Let’s go (VAMO3), safe harbor (PSSA3), PetroRio (PRIO3), Arezzo (ARZZ3), Neogrid (NGRD3), Mosaic (MOSI3) and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) – each share with 10% weight.

Small caps

Genial also updated its nominations for small caps. Four of the eight shares were exchanged for this month: Pharmaceutical Blau (BLAU3), brMalls (BRML3), Southern Cross Educational (CSED3) and petz (PETZ3) left, while Aeris (AERI3), eneva (ENEV3), Pay less (PGMN3) and Sum Group (SUM3) entered.

The portfolio fell by 18.72% in October, compared to a 12.52% devaluation of the Small Cap Index (SMLL).

Dividends

In relation to the portfolio of dividends from the broker, there were no changes. The portfolio was maintained with Itaúsa (ITSA4), heart (CSMG3), Cyrela (CYRE3), Taesa (TAEE11) and Cesp (CESP6).

The performance of Genial’s portfolio was practically in line with the Dividend Index (IDIV) last month, with the former falling 4.16% and the latter with losses of 4.23%.