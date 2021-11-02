Gilberto Braga saw qualities in villains and defects in good guys

“What a good idea this spring wedding in mid-autumn.” An elegant phrase like this could only have come from the brilliant mind of Gilberto Braga (1945-2021). Said by Bebel, Camila Pitanga’s character in Paraíso Tropical (2007), the girl is invited to a luxury ceremony and oriented to repeat the same line whenever someone approaches so that they don’t suspect that underneath that fine print is hidden a call girl.

In the scene itself, Belisário (Hugo Carnava) suggests that she decorate a text, just as Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993), a florist who becomes a society lady thanks to the help of a teacher, did in “My Fair Lady ” (1964).

In a statement to Memória Globo, Gilberto himself confessed that his passion for cinema was what led him to stop on TV. His desire was to become a director, but I can’t deny that as an author he managed to project sequences that would become unforgettable in the eyes of the viewer.

In the same work, now rerun by the Viva channel, the controversial character starred in another memorable movie scene. This time, the film was “A Beautiful Woman” (1990), and the sequence showed Julia Roberts being stopped in a luxury store because of of your appearance.

Like Bebel, Vivian was also a call girl who suddenly becomes a luxury escort and is now supported by a businessman. Taking Richard Gere’s turn, Olavo (Wagner Moura) appears with his lover in the store and, as already predicted, the saleswoman surrenders to the girl’s charms and to the handsome’s bills.

A chronicler of daily life in Rio

Born in Rio de Janeiro, and raised in the north of the city, Gilberto Braga knew the soul of the carioca like no one else. A chronicler of everyday life, he was able to portray from Lagoa a Lapa, passing through the Babilônia and Vidigal hills, or the traditional Tijuca neighborhood with the same property.

In fact, the capital’s beaches have served as a backdrop for the rich diversity of the Brazilian people countless times. It was at station 9, in Ipanema, that Stella (Tônia Carrero) and Beth (Maria Padilha) were detained for going topless in Água Viva (1980). The team was almost attacked, and the scene ended up being recorded in São Conrado.

Copacabana, on the other hand, was the place chosen by Raquel Accioli (Regina Duarte) to start her sandwich sales business, in Vale Tudo. Released in 1988, the telenovela questioned how much it was worth being honest in a corrupt country like ours.

While the protagonist was the personification of the purest and most honest of all women, her daughter, Maria de Fátima (Glória Pires), was able to sell her own soul to rise in life.

The serial was rich in real and contradictory characters, with defects and qualities, capable of making mistakes and getting it right, questionable and questioning like all human beings. Perhaps, for this reason, the work is one of the most incredible and timeless.

Who killed?

Vale Tudo brought much more to television than the system’s rotten powers. I brought that family man who loses his job due to cost containment and finds himself desperate to continue feeding his son, or that political advisor who knows that if he doesn’t follow the guide correctly, he won’t stabilize.

I brought a name and a surname, because Gilberto Braga’s characters had an identity with a capital I. It was Raquel Accioli, César Ribeiro, Ivan Meireles, Solange Duprat, Heleninha Roitman…

Not satisfied, he brought in the worst villain of all, Odete Roitman (Beatriz Segall). A millionaire businesswoman who made no effort to hide her prejudices against minorities.

That he lived in Europe, he hated Brazil and everything that reminded him of this land of tupiniquins, of savages, a third world country, where people do not like to work, according to his own words.

A woman without limits of cruelty, manipulative, the kind who could touch people’s wounds whenever necessary, even if they were members of the same family, because it gave her a feeling of power.

A villain like that deserved no other fate than death. Gilberto Braga mobilized the country with the question Who killed Odete Roitman?, which literally stopped in front of the TV waiting for the answer.

Brilliant as always, the author did not reduce the latest emotions to the clumsy reason for Odete’s death. He concluded the plot with a golden key by addressing the escape of corrupt businessman Marco Aurélio (Reginaldo Faria), who leaves the country accompanied by his wife, who is the villain’s murderer, and a hefty sum of money, but not without giving a “banana” ” for the Brazilian.

“Money in my pocket is all I want”

The year was 2003, we still didn’t have social networks to serve as a showcase, Orkut would appear only a year later, and Gilberto Braga, pioneer as always, discussed the issue of fame, and everything behind it, in Celebrity.

The plot revolved around the girl Maria Clara Diniz (Malu Mader), a famous music producer, and the villain Laura Prudente da Costa (Cláudia Abreu), whose only desire was to usurp the protagonist’s life.

Like Eve (Anne Baxter) from “The Evil One” (1950), the humble character gained the manager’s trust and landed a job at producer Mello Diniz while planning to take everything away from the manager.

As one of the main scenarios, Espaço Fama, located in Barra da Tijuca, an emerging neighborhood in Rio, served as a stage for concerts with national and international artists, glamorous parties with the right to a red carpet and the shooting of many flashes.

The contrast would come with Sobradinho, a samba house located in the Andaraí neighborhood, in the north of the city, which would become a hit point after Maria Clara lost everything and needed to get back on her feet.

One of the highlights of the plot was Laura’s relationship with Marcos (Marcio Garcia), or the “dog and the mischievous”, lovers and accomplices, which reminded us of another couple of crooks, Maria de Fátima and César (Carlos Alberto Riccelli) , from Vale Tudo.

The soap opera featured comic characters such as manicures Darlene (Deborah Secco) and Jaque Joy (Juliana Paes), capable of anything to appear on the cover of Fama magazine or in a photo inside it.

The publication, edited by self-interested Renato Mendes (Fábio Assunção), belonged to Grupo Vasconcellos, a multimedia complex directed by Lineu Vasconcellos. At one point, the tycoon was murdered and the mystery surrounding the murderer’s name commanded the story.

With guest appearances by Roberto and Erasmo Carlos, Gilberto Gil, Rita Lee, Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Julio Iglesias, Alanis Morrissett and Simply Red, among many other artists, Celebridade had several historical moments. One of them was when Maria Clara beat Laura inside the Espaço Fama bathroom.

the creator and the creatures

This Monday (1), Gilberto Braga would complete 76 years. Suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, the author died last Tuesday (26), victim of a systemic infection as a result of perforation of the esophagus.

Away from TV, his last work was Babilônia, released in 2015. With strong themes such as racism and homosexuality, the soap opera was not well accepted by the conservative public, suffering boycott by the evangelical group.

One of the highlights in the serial, perhaps a reason for repulsion by this prejudiced public, was the homo-affective couple, and seniors, formed by Teresa (Fernanda Montenegro) and Estela (Nathalia Timberg).

It is undeniable that one of the author’s characteristics was precisely that, that of bringing everyday personalities to the screen, just look around. Watch out! An envious woman like Laura you find around the corner. Olavo Novaes is an ass-kisser easily in his work environment.

Always one step ahead, it was in the author’s plans, right after the failure of Babylon, to release a remake of Brilhante, which originally aired in 1981, and was heavily punished by censorship during the dictatorship.

Entitled Intolerance, the telenovela was scheduled for 11:00 pm, but ended up being postponed and later cancelled. As well as Feira das Vanidades, periodical, written for 6 pm, rejected by Globo.