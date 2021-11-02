Gilberto Gil, to the sound of ‘out, Bolsonaro’ in Paris, wishes the president more prepared – 11/01/2021 – Illustrated

In a video that has circulated on cell phones in recent days, Gilberto Gil appears erratic, without realizing what is going on in front of him. Her granddaughter, Flor Gil, is about to record herself doing one of those choreographies that spread like wildfire on social media. Behold, the grandfather appears in a painting, involuntarily stops the scene and causes a candor laugh in those who see —through the Internet he has already sung— the meeting of generations.

“This news, TikTok, for example, I don’t even know what it is. I’ve never been there, I don’t go there much,” says Gil, unhurried, during a break on the same bus where the unusual video was recorded. The artist crossed Europe aboard the vehicle in October, his first tour since the outbreak of the pandemic. And it was like a snail, with the house on its back.

“There’s this more comfortable thing of being with people from home, children, grandchildren, wife. This has a special flavor. And it also makes it easier because it gives a clearer and less dispersed affective tone. There aren’t many people from different backgrounds. The main core it’s family. The trip is more at home, as if the house were traveling,” he says.

On stage, Gil performs with his grandchildren Flor and João and his son Bem. Besides Adriana Calcanhotto, who usually opens the shows, Marcelo Costa is the only member without the clan’s surname. The drummer has a vast history of contributions to MPB and replaced José Gil, who got injured shortly before the start of the trip. This son joined the group in Paris as a percussionist, marking the first full-band appearance of the tour.

The show begins with the very current “Expresso 2222”, a baião from the future that delivers Gil’s ability to package complex ideas into a few chord progressions — a richness of melody heard in artists of Luiz Gonzaga’s carat. In “Viramundo”, composed in partnership with the poet Capinam, Gil follows the language of advanced forró and fits seven-syllable verses into a slow-paced embolada.

In the sequence, the band gives a course on the common trunk of Brazilian music while Gil shows once again why he is not only a composer, but also a unique interpreter. Samba jazz, perhaps lame because of the lack of a piano, comes with “Chiclete com Banana”, immortalized by Jackson do Pandeiro. “Upa Neguinho”, by Edu Lobo, revisits the times of festivals and the program “Fino da Bossa”. In “É Luxo Só”, Gil plays the samba and rhythm guitar marked by João Gilberto.

“The basic criteria of the repertoire is to cover a wide spectrum of my work, and not only with my songs, but with things that have always been part of my interpretation repertoire”, says Gil. “And there’s something due to the presence of the family, of Flor. There are two songs included for her.”

The first of these tracks is “Nel Blu, Dipinto di Blu”. Better known as “Volare”, thanks to the interpretation of the group Gipsy Kings, the waltz is followed by “Norte da Saudade”. Gil’s granddaughter stood out when she sang an English version of this reggae composed by her grandfather for the 1975 album “Refavela”. that Flor will take the foreground of the stage as the aunts and singers Nara and Preta.

This interlude brings the only novelties from Gil’s baggage, but it does not exclude the possibility of a record of unpublished ones. “It’s possible that, yes, I’ll do a next album along the lines of the previous ones. An album with long repertoires, ten, 12 themed songs and a general theme concept. I’ll probably do it,” he says.

None of this possible record was made during the pandemic. Gil says he has not dedicated himself to composing in recent months, with the exception of two commissioned projects – a soundtrack track for the series “Sob Pressure” and the song “Refloresta”, for Instituto Terra’s reforestation campaign.

The artist’s only solo moments on stage are for his love songs. “Drão”, the one who dried up, and “Flora”, the one who rose. The silence among the nearly a thousand people watching the show weighs heavily, the guitar chords are suspended and lurking coughs remind us that the pandemic is not yet history.

In the 1985 song “Touche Pas à Mon Pote”, now with the band again, the reality of the day comes back to permeate the artist’s work. The song carries the slogan of anti-racist movements that marked France in the mid-1980s. Title and chorus can be translated to “don’t touch my brother”, an imperative that recolors itself in that venue – a few hundred meters away it’s possible find immigrant stalls trying to make a living in Europe.

“People feel this song more. People have reacted to its substance and identify in it the approach to a problem that concerns them. It’s the issue of immigration, refugees, ex-colonies,” says Gil. “Music, over time, has gained importance because these issues are closer to people’s everyday concerns.”

The song’s fat bass line bridges the gap between the zouk of the Antilhas and the broth of electrified music from Bahia, while also opening the doors to the funkiest section of the show. “Palco” comes in a lighter version, without the disco music arrangements by Lincoln Olivetti and Robson Jorge from the album “Luar”. In “Sarará Criolo” and “Back in Bahia”, Gil plays with the divisions of each bar, zigzags with the verses and ends sentences where others begin.

As if there was nowhere else to get hits, Gil and the band accelerate their pace in “Andar com Fé”. In “Aquele Abraço”, a Bahian’s ode to Rio de Janeiro, protocols are broken. Part of the audience gets up, gathers, takes the front of the stage to samba o samba — and not “la samba”, as Gil made a point of highlighting in one of his few speeches during the presentation.

The cover of “Stir It Up”, by Bob Marley, precedes the exit. The return to the encore is with “Madalena”, a sertanejo xote with a samba samba from Bahia. The track would even be a good synthesis of the work exhibited there, and even a meeting point between the beginning and end of the show, but it lacks the apotheotic tones that Gil used to Brazilians.

This task is up to “Toda Menina Baiana”. With the Philharmonie taken by the Brazilian Portuguese, even the most French of the French follows Gil’s now classic question-answer game – he sings Luanda, Havana and Bahia, the audience repeats, and everyone connects the black Atlantic that flows into the artist’s music .

As soon as Gil leaves the scene, shouts of “Out, Bolsonaro” are heard among the end-of-the-party buzz. “People have expressed themselves at times. I don’t see a reflection of these issues in my work, I don’t have songs that address these issues”, says the artist. “But, as a citizen, as a person, I follow everything with great interest and expectation, hoping that the next election will requalify the Brazilian vote so that we have a political group that is also more qualified to run the country.”

The outcry was little considering that the watchword is a commonplace in the presentations of a certain category of Brazilian artists in Europe. The audience that went to see Gil was formed largely by a so-called Brazilian intelligentsia of workers and students who can afford the high ticket price.

In Brazil —Gil is considering taking the tour to the country—, the audience may not be different from those who were in Paris. The only memory of Brazil at the Philharmonie the day after the show was the exhibition by photographer Sebastião Salgado, already in its last week. The other memories, brought by Gil, were turned into videos on social media.