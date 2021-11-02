GOL announces November network with 460 daily flights and international flights return





GOL Linhas Aéreas announces its air network for November: there are 460 daily flights, an increase of 10% in the offer of departures compared to last October, a figure that reaches 552 daily departures on peak days in a month characterized not only by flights from leisure, but also expressive movement in corporate travel that closes the year 2021.

In November, GOL will resume operations in three important international markets:

– Montevideo (MVD), in Uruguay, from 3/11, with 4 weekly departures from Guarulhos (GRU), becoming daily in the second half of the month;

– Cancún (CUN), in Mexico, a destination that will strengthen the Company’s hub in Brasília (BSB), from where the 4 planned weekly flights depart, starting on 11/12; and

– Punta Cana (PUJ), in the Dominican Republic, with 3 weekly flights also departing from Guarulhos, as of 11/13.

Both in Brasília and Guarulhos, international flight schedules were planned to allow fast connections from all over the country to the Caribbean and South America, reducing the total travel time of our Clients. GOL is the only airline to fly to the two main Caribbean tourism destinations – Cancun and Punta Cana – in direct operations from Brazil.

In the domestic market, the highlights of the November air network are in the Northeast, North and Southeast regions. In the first, Salvador (SSA) once again communicates with two destinations in the South – Curitiba (CWB) and Porto Alegre (POA) – and Fortaleza resumes departures to Juazeiro do Norte (JDO), a city in Ceará that, from 1/ 11, also gets daily flights to Guarulhos (together, Fortaleza and Juazeiro add 50% more in the offer of flights).

Two cities in the North were awarded the launch of routes to the Southeast: from Carajás (CKS) to Belo Horizonte/Confins (CNF) and from Palmas (PMW) to São Paulo/Congonhas (CGH). Also with regard to the Southeast, GOL will once again operate the Juiz de Fora (IZA)-Guarulhos section, with flights operated by partner VOEPASS.





Highlights by GOL’s hubs

Brasilia: in addition to international flights to Cancún, the hub registered, in November, the growth in the offer of departures to Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont (SDU), Campinas/Viracopos (VCP) and Curitiba.

São Paulo (Congonhas and Guarulhos): there is a new destination, with flights operated by the partner VOEPASS, to Juiz de Fora (IZA)-MG, in addition to the addition of 20 daily departures, with an increase in the offer to several cities, such as Natal, Teresina, Uberlândia, Londrina, Fortaleza, Maceió, Chapecó , Goiânia, São Luís, Sinop, Vitória, Caxias do Sul, Maringá, Navegantes, Belém, Vitória da Conquista, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, João Pessoa, Recife and Belo Horizonte.

Rio de Janeiro (RIOgaleão and Santos Dumont): 15% increase in the number of flights in November, which brings the new Porto Seguro (BPS)-RIOgaleão (GIG) and Porto Alegre-Santos Dumont routes. During the grand final of the football games in Montevideo, extra flights will supply the route from RIOgaleão to the Uruguayan capital at the end of the month – not to mention the strengthening of expressive markets for this hub, such as Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Fortaleza , Foz do Iguaçu, Goiânia, Natal and Recife.

Strength: 14% increase in the number of flights to destinations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.

Savior: An important point of connectivity in the Northeast, the capital of Bahia gains emphasis with the 20% growth in seats offered to São Paulo/Congonhas, in addition to other cities in the NE region itself. In partnership with VOEPASS, GOL expands its outlets to Aracaju, Petrolina, São Luís, João Pessoa, Porto Seguro, Maceió, Barreiras and Vitória da Conquista.

Extra flights in November

For the holidays of All Souls (2/11) and Proclamation of the Republic (15/11), and for the last deanship of the month, when the final of the international football championship takes place in Montevideo (27/11), GOL will make available to the Clients, in total, 210 extra flights, mainly from São Paulo to the Uruguayan capital, Porto Alegre, Navegantes, Recife, Salvador and Maceió.

In the period from 10/28 to 11/3 (Finished), there is an increase of 48 flights in the current network, adding more than 9,000 seats on those days. To meet the demand on 11/15 (Republic), there are 60 special GOL flights that result in 11 thousand additional seats. From 11/20 to 11/30, 35 extra flights to Montevideo will inject 7,000 spare seats, destined for Customers traveling for the sporting event in Uruguay.

To consult GOL’s entire November air network, click here.

