Government angered by press coverage of Bolsonaro in Rome

The Brazilian government is irritated by Brazilian media coverage during the summit of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20). According to government sources, some of them who accompanied the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to Italy, there is a series of incorrect and inaccurate information about the event that was passed on to the population.

For example, journalists sent to Rome are believed to have a “biased ideology” and that anti-government protesters have been paid with “money embezzled from Petrobras” in the past. The protests of Brazilians seen on Italian soil are evaluated by the government as “unpatriotic” and the situation analyzed as “hateful” and “shameful”.

Furthermore, despite receiving space in the domestic media, they are, according to members of the government, a clear minority, since, according to them, the majority of people who sought to have some contact with the Brazilian delegation in Rome approached de Bolsonaro and other members of the entourage in a peaceful and appreciative manner.

Many of these people, as described by a Brazilian official, were dressed in green and yellow and were holding balloons with a Brazilian flag. In one of the episodes, according to the report, there were about 100 people in favor of the government, but the space given by journalists was only for “a couple” who would have called the president a murderer, a vagabond and a genocide.

Furthermore, one of the sources emphasized that, contrary to what had been propagated, Bolsonaro was not isolated in a more informal meeting of leaders, which took place in Rome within the framework of the G20.

Videos and news reports released in recent days showed Bolsonaro just talking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and being ignored by other leaders.

According to the source, after the Brazilian press was removed from the place, however, Bolsonaro was greeted with enthusiasm by other heads of state and government. One of them would have been the host of COP-26 in Scotland, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Another video that circulates on social media in accounts of Brazilian journalists shows Bolsonaro’s answer to a question about why he decided not to go to the Climate Convention. Some of the world’s leaders amended the trip to Rome to Scotland. “I don’t owe you satisfaction, boy,” replied the president.

